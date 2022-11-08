Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

2022 election: Jimmy Kimmel's wife tells audience, 'Vote for the people' who trust women on abortion

The ABC show producer asked men to 'love women enough' to vote for abortion-supporting candidates in the midterm 2022 election

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Executive producer and wife of host Jimmy Kimmel, Molly Mcnearny, pushed for voters to choose abortion during the Tuesday election.

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel used the show before Tuesday's election to campaign for abortion.

On Monday, Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearny, who is executive producer and co-head writer for the show, appeared on stage to deliver a monologue pleading with viewers to "love women" by voting for candidates who support abortion.

Literally setting off a loud alarm, McNearny announced, "I'm sounding the alarm Jimmy" because "tomorrow is Election Day. And abortion rights are gone or in danger in 26 states, even though the overwhelming majority of this country supports a woman’s right to choose."

As the audience cheered, she asked, "Every time you have sex, is your intention to have a baby?"

Molly Kimmel pushes for abortion rights on the show leading into the Tuesday midterm election.

Molly Kimmel pushes for abortion rights on the show leading into the Tuesday midterm election. (ABC/Screenshot)

Appealing to her experience as a mother, McNearny told viewers, "Being a mom is the best and the hardest job on the planet. I can’t imagine forcing any woman who doesn’t want that job to take it against her will."

The television producer and writer then listed statistics to argue that abortions benefited poor women and woman suffering pregnancy complications. She did not say where these numbers came from.

"Six out of ten women who have an abortion already have kids at home. They know how hard the job is. 92% of abortions happen in the first 13 weeks. A good portion of the women who need one after the first trimester do it because of health complications that could kill her or her baby. Roughly half the women who have abortions live below the poverty line. I’m sorry. Are you expecting this to be funny? Because it’s not going to be funny. They don’t have the money to drive to another state to get health care. The only person who should be making life-altering and potentially life-saving decisions for a woman and her body is the woman herself."

McKayla Wolff left and Karen Wolff, joined hands as they rallied for abortion rights at the capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday July 17, 2022.  (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

McKayla Wolff left and Karen Wolff, joined hands as they rallied for abortion rights at the capitol in St. Paul, Minn., on Sunday July 17, 2022.  (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

McNearny then asked men "to help us" by showing they "love women enough to trust [them]" to make their own decisions on abortion.

"I am asking you to love women enough, to trust women enough to make their own difficult decisions and to vote for the people who will make that happen tomorrow. Our daughters should not have to fight the battles that our grandmothers won," she concluded before the cheering audience.

Donald Trump was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2015 prior to winning the presidency.

Donald Trump was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2015 prior to winning the presidency. (Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content)

Kimmel has revealed he's lost at least half of his fan base by going after President Trump, but he defended the decision, calling his comedy a "public service" during a recent podcast appearance.

Last week, the liberal comedian announced his support for Nevada Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto in a campaign style endorsement video calling her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt "creepy."

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.