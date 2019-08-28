2020 Dem hopeful John Delaney: Senator Sanders 'doesn't understand anything about the health care industry'

Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland unleashed on his fellow Democratic 2020 opponents over their lack of knowledge of the health care industry, even as several of the party's frontrunners push to overhaul the entire industry, create a government-run program and eliminate private insurance.

On Fox Nation's "Deep Dive", Delaney, who started a company that financed health-care companies, said, "none of the candidates that I am running against actually understand how the health care industry works...they're proposing a system that will cause complete upheaval to the health care industry."

SANDERS AGREES TO 'MEDICARE-FOR-ALL' CHANGE AFTER UNION CONCERNS

Specifically, Delaney takes aim at Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare for All" proposal, which has been endorsed by other 2020 Democratic hopefuls Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Elizabeth Warren. Such plans would establish a government-run, single-payer model to cover all health care costs and abolish almost all private insurance coverage. Proponents have said such plans would give access to health care to all, recognizing it as a human right.

Delaney says Sanders, "doesn't understand anything about the health care industry, which is almost a fifth of the U.S. economy...My first company was in the health care business, so I believe that I have a much better understanding of the industry than any of these other folks that are running. You can tell when they're talking about it, they don't know what they're talking about."

"[Senator Sanders] doesn't understand anything about the health care industry, which is almost a fifth of the U.S. economy" — Former Rep. John Delaney D-MD on Fox Nation's "Deep Dive"

"The problem with a single-payer plan, which is what Bernie is proposing and the rest of them have all gotten behind...is that the government never reimburses the full cost of health care. Right now, if you look at health care in this country Medicaid and Medicare, the two government programs, don't cover the cost of health care. So the health care industry is subsidized in many ways by private insurance, which pays more than the cost of health care...If you take [private] insurance away and just reimburse at Medicare rates, there are not enough revenues to pay the bills," explained Delaney.

To see more of "Deep Dive", visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.