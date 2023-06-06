1619 Project Education Network offers 'reparations math' unit to students focused on basis for payments

The 1619 project's education network, an initiative overseen by the Pulitzer Center, released a unit on "Reparations Math," which focuses on whether descendants of enslaved African Americans should be paid reparations and the "basis" of the payments.

The 1619 Project Education Network released the "Reparations Math and Reparations History" unit on May 8 and is intended for 9th to 12th graders studying U.S. History and Algebra I and II, according to the unit resources.

"Students apply math skills, research into historical wealth gaps in the U.S., and an analysis of different reparations models to an investigation into whether or not reparations should be paid to the descendants of enslaved people in the U.S," the proposal summary said.

Students will use algebra skills to "evaluate" the math involved in different reparations proposals, according to the unit overview.

"Students will evaluate how reparations have been paid throughout history to communities throughout the world. They will also analyze proposals made throughout U.S. history for reparations to African Americans, and apply algebra skills to evaluate the mathematical models for different proposals for reparations. In the end, students will create presentations for their communities that explain the mathematical model for a reparations proposal explored during the unit. They will also apply details and analysis from the unit to present on whether or not they think reparations should be paid to descendants of formerly enslaved Africans and African-Americans, and why," the unit overview says.

The unit is inspired by the Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans Act, also known as HR-40 in Congress, according to the overview.

Nikole Hannah Jones, who originally launched the 1619 Project, dropped a "1619 Project" docuseries on Hulu in January.

During an interview about the series, Hannah-Jones was asked to sum it up in one word.

"Truth," Hannah-Jones responded.

"This medium of television is democratizing. You can ban what someone can learn in a classroom, but you can’t stop them from watching this documentary series and getting that information, so I think it is really coming at a critical time," she added.

The reparations debate has made its way through cities across the U.S., including San Francisco.

San Francisco’s reparations committee proposed paying each Black longtime resident $5 million and granting total debt forgiveness due to the decades of "systematic repression" faced by the local Black community.

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., joined by Democratic Reps. Barbara Lee, Jamaal Bowman and Rashida Tlaib, proposed a $14 trillion reparations bill in May.

"Black people in our country cannot wait any longer for our government to begin addressing… all of the harm it has caused since the founding, that it continues to perpetuate each and every day all across our communities, all across this country," Bush said during a press conference, announcing the proposal.