Top 10 misleading and outrageous statements from NYT's Nikole Hannah-Jones

While promoting a revised look at U.S. history, New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones has pushed some highly misleading and outrageous claims over the past few years.

Here are just 10 our of the more outrageous statements and tweets Hannah-Jones has said or written since 2019.

Cuba is the "most equal multiracial county" due to socialism.

Appearing on a podcast with Ezra Klein in 2019, Hannah-Jones promoted Cuba as a country with a "viable and sufficiently ambitious integration agenda" due primarily to socialism.

"But in places that are truly at least biracial countries, Cuba actually has the least inequality. And that's largely due to socialism – which I'm sure no one wants to hear," Hannah-Jones argued.

She previously wrote an article on The Oregonian in 2008 where she boasted that Cuba had a very high literacy rate, a low HIV-infection rate, universal education, and a "model" universal health care system that assisted Black Cubans.

Millions of Americans ‘don’t mind’ open racism

In January, fellow New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg tweeted out a comment calling media pundits to "spend more time thinking" why more people trust popular podcast host Joe Rogan over journalists. Hannah-Jones responded by claiming that "millions of Americans" have been accepting "open racism" for years.

"With respect, I don't get this. We need to understand why millions of Americans don't mind the open racism? It's not a mystery. Been reporting on it for years. So, what do we do with that?" she tweeted.

She deleted the comment but kept up several replies to the original tweet continuing to imply that Rogan and millions of listeners accepted racism.

‘Going out to eat is not a Constitutional right’

Later in January, Hannah-Jones responded to podcast host Coleman Hughes’ tweet questioning why those who argue that voter ID laws are racist against minorities do not make the same argument for vaccine ID laws.

She tweeted out "Going out to eat is not a Constitutional right. Stop," though later deleted the comment with no explanation. In an additional tweet that has remained up, Hannah-Jones asked "show me where" eating out is "in the Constitution."

By contrast, she has compared voter identification and education security laws to Jim Crow laws depriving Black people of their citizenship.

There is a difference between ‘racially Black’ and ‘politically Black’

Shortly after President Biden claimed that someone "ain’t Black" if they couldn’t decide between him and President Trump in the 2020 election, Hannah-Jones appeared to agree with him, stating that being politically Black was different from being "racially Black."

"There is a difference between being politically black and being racially black. I am not defending anyone but we all know this and should stop pretending that we don't," she wrote.

In another deleted tweet, Hannah-Jones insisted that she wasn’t defending Biden or his policies but also agreed that her original comment wasn’t "clearly written."

World War II bomb was dropped ‘because they’d spent all this money developing it’

While Hannah-Jones has been criticized for offering revisionist history regarding the founding of the U.S., she also appeared to revise history from World War II in November. After saying that she felt "ashamed" of the U.S. at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, she argued back against critics by claiming the atomic bomb dropped in 1945 was because of the investment in it rather than to end the war.

"You’re the one who poorly understands history. They dropped the bomb when they knew surrender was coming because they’d spent all this money developing it and to prove it was worth it. Propaganda is not history, my friend," Hannah-Jones tweeted.

She deleted the comment but later followed up with "This is American exceptionalism — justify anything, no latter [sic] how craven and barbaric, because America is the greatest country on the earth."

Destroying property ‘is not violence’

In June 2020, during the height of Black Lives Matter protests and riots, Hannah-Jones made the controversial claim that the destruction of property should not be described as violence.

"And violence is when an agent of the state kneels on a man's neck until all of the life is leached out of his body. Destroying property, which can be replaced, is not violence. And to put those things- to use the same language to describe those two things I think really- it's not moral to do that," she explained on CBS News.

The claim was ridiculed on Twitter as it was later reported that damage from the Black Lives Matter protests cost cities at least $1 billion.

'Tipping is a legacy of slavery'

In March, Hannah-Jones responded to former MSNBC host Touré Neblett regarding his opinion on tipping in restaurants. While both agreed that tipping should be unnecessary, she added that tipping itself is a legacy of slavery.

"Tipping is a legacy of slavery and if it's not optional then it shouldn't be a tip but simply included in the bill. Have you ever stopped to think why we tip, like why tipping is a practice in the US and almost nowhere else?" she tweeted.

She later deleted the tweet but continued to defend her claim that tipping has its roots in slavery.

The Civil War began in 1865

In January, Hannah-Jones claimed that the Civil War, which began in April 1861, actually started in 1865, the year the war ended.

"We did not stop the expansion of slavery, and enslavers dominated the presidency, Senate and Supreme Court until 1865, when the North was reluctantly drawn into a war that ultimately ended slavery," Hannah-Jones wrote in a series of tweets.

While Hannah-Jones did not delete the tweet, she followed up with an explanation, claiming that the sentence was "poorly worded."

"It was poorly worded, I meant until 1865 ended the war, which the North had been reluctantly drawn into," Hannah-Jones tweeted "I realized people want to catch me up. I doubt anyone believes I do not know when the Civil War started. But, it is what it is."

Fireworks were used to disrupt Black Lives Matter movement

While Hannah-Jones did not author the tweets, she alerted her followers to a thread in 2020 that alleged fireworks in New York were being used in an effort "meant to disorient and destabilize" Black Lives Matter supporters.

"The media is reporting this as though it's just Black and Brown kids blowing off steam, but I don't believe that's the case," the tweets sent by an unverified account identified as author Robert Jones Jr. stated. "My neighbors and I believe that this is part of a coordinated attack on Black and Brown communities by government forces; an attack meant to disorient and destabilize the #BlackLivesMatter movement."

She later deleted the tweet and apologized for spreading the unfounded rumor, calling her actions an "irresponsible" use of her platform.

Europe is ‘not a continent,’ Ukraine alarm is a racist ‘dog whistle’

Days after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Hannah-Jones wrote a highly controversial statement that claimed Europe is not a continent "by definition" and concern over Ukraine’s invasion is a "dog whistle" for racial bias.

"What if I told you Europe is not a continent by definition [sic], but a geopolitical fiction to separate it from Asia and so the alarm about a European, or civilized, or First World nation being invaded is a dog whistle to tell us we should care because they are like us," Hannah-Jones tweeted.

While she added that "we should care about Ukraine" regardless of racial bias, several people on both political aisles condemned the comments, especially as Ukrainians continued to suffer from a Russian onslaught. Despite this, her tweets remained up with another tweet claiming she was "unconcerned" about "faux-outrage."

