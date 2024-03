Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The sister of a Missouri boy killed in a head-on car collision expressed outrage following the arrest of a woman who was in the U.S. illegally.

Travis Wolfe was just one day away from celebrating his 12th birthday in December when authorities say Endrina Bracho, a Venezuelan migrant without a driver's license, slammed into his family's car head-on.

Wolfe died at the hospital on March 6 after being taken off life support.

"It makes me really angry," Taylor Wolfe told "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"Everybody here has to get a driver's license, and we all have to learn how to drive, and we have to take a test to get our license. And she didn't do that, first of all. Second of all, she wasn't supposed to be here. And if she would have just came here legally, they would have had the documents on her to be able to get insurance."

"Now my family is stuck with the loss of a child because she didn't know how to drive," she added.

The day of the accident, Taylor said she received a notification from the Life360 app that showed her family at a sudden stop. Unable to contact anyone, she arrived at the scene to discover the aftermath.

Authorities told Fox News Digital that Bracho, 33, was barreling down the highway the wrong way, going 70 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.

Travis' parents suffered broken wrists, broken ribs, a broken sternum and more.

Taylor said it felt like "a million years" waiting to find out if her family was going to be OK.

Bracho is currently in the St. Louis County jail on a $500,000 bond. She is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree, two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of endangering a child in the first degree, and one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Taylor said her brother could light up any room, tried to make everyone laugh and would "take care of all of his friends."

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this report.