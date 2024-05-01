Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump asks if college riots are intentional to distract from ‘millions’ of migrants ‘pouring into our country’

Trump has spoken out strongly in favor of quashing pro-Palestine riots across the country

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Trump: It should have never gotten to this Video

Trump: It should have never gotten to this

Former President Trump tells 'Hannity' that President Biden needs to 'do something' and that he must 'strengthen up' amid anti-Israel protests on college campuses nationwide.

Former President Donald Trump speculated Wednesday morning that the ongoing riots on college campuses are intentionally drawing attention away from the border.

Trump made the assertion following a night of discord on Columbia University's campus as New York Police Department officers clashed with students protesting in support of Palestinians.

"Do you think that the Radical Left Lunatics that are causing all of the CHAOS at our Colleges and Universities are doing so in order to take the FOCUS away from our Southern Border, where millions of people, many from prisons and mental institutions, are pouring into our Country? Just askin’…???"

TRUMP CONDEMNS 'BRAINWASHED' ANTI-ISRAEL MOB AS NYPD MOVES IN, DINGS DEMS: 'WHERE IS SCHUMER?'

Former President Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during an awards ceremony held at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump repeatedly condemned the violent anti-Israel protests erupting across the country, telling Fox News Digital that "weak and ineffective leadership" at universities must be immediately "replaced" while declaring that antisemitism "must be stopped quickly and effectively."

Pro-Palestinian agitators clashed with pro-Israel students on UCLA’s campus overnight, with local officials warning students that the campus was "out of control" and "no longer safe." 

Police with riot gear arrived at UCLA shortly after 1:00 a.m. at UCLA to gain control of campus amid hours of violence between anti-Israel and pro-Israel counter-protesters.

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS AS PROTESTERS CALL FOR 'AMNESTY'

NYPD arresting Columbia protesters

NYPD officers arrest students at Columbia University in New York City. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

"This violence has to stop immediately," Trump told Fox News Digital early Wednesday morning. "Weak and ineffective leadership at colleges and universities must be replaced, and fast."

Students have been arrested at Columbia University, City College of New York, Tulane University, the University of Arizona and more. Police dispersed gas, fired rubber bullets and clashed with demonstrators at the Arizona encampment. State troopers were seen on campus with pepper ball guns and gas masks. 

The protests have dominated news cycles for days as the unrest continues, but surveys continue to show illegal immigration is the top concern of U.S. voters.

Migrants sitting near border wall

Hundreds of migrants continue attempting to cross the border to reach the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. (David Peinado/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Americans ranked immigration as the most important issue facing the United States for a third consecutive month, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

An April 1-22 Gallup survey found that 27% of Americans ranked immigration as the most important problem facing the U.S. 

Immigration topped Gallup’s open-ended trend for a third consecutive month. It marked the longest consecutive stretch for the immigration issue in the past 24 years. 

Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

