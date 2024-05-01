UCLA anti-Israel protesters ask supporters for vegan and gluten-free food, zip ties, shields and EpiPens

Anti-Israel protesters who have set up an encampment on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles are asking supporters to donate various items to help them sustain their acts of disobedience, including vegan food, gas masks and EpiPens.

A Google document posted online by Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA shows a list of much-needed items wanted by the protesters at the so-called UCLA Palestine Solidarity Encampment.

"We will not leave. We will remain here until our demands are met," the group said in a statement.

The list includes airsoft goggles, knee and elbow pads, utility gloves - without reinforced knuckles – bright flashlights with strobe, rope, zip ties, skater helmets, shields, wood to construct a barrier and non-steroid inhalers.

Also needed is "hot food for lunch" and gluten-free food. Packaged foods, coffee, bagels, bananas and nuts are specifically not wanted.

The list of needs goes on to request sleeping pads, various types of batteries, electric and solar-powered generators and Aquaphor, a brand of over-the-counter skin ointment. Sunscreen is not desired, according to the list.

Organizers are requesting that donors make sure the items comply with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which promotes boycotts, divestment and economic sanctions against Israel.

"Did they all throw out their iPhones to meet BDS compliance?" Stop Antisemitism, a nonprofit that fights antisemitism, posted online in response to the list.

UCLA canceled classes Wednesday after fighting broke out between anti-Israel and pro-Israel supporters overnight. A Palestinian solidarity encampment was set up on campus last week, joining other university campuses across the country.

"At UCLA, Zionist mobs attacked students with physical violence and police batons, fracturing students skulls, shattering their wrists and pepper spraying the entire encampment," National Students for Justice in Palestine wrote Wednesday.

In a message released Wednesday to UCLA students and staff, UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said a group of "instigators" went to Royce Quad on campus to attack the pro-Palestinian encampment.

"However one feels about the encampment, this attack on our students, faculty and community members was utterly unacceptable," Block said. "It has shaken our campus to its core and — adding to other abhorrent incidents that we have witnessed and that have circulated on social media over the past several days — further damaged our community’s sense of security."

An investigation into the attack is being conducted that may lead to "arrests, expulsions and dismissals,"said Block, who called the fighting a "dark chapter" in UCLA's history.

As part of the protests, the SJP also posted a "Chant Sheet" with various pro-Palestinian chants: "Free Free Palestine," Every time the media lies, A neighborhood in Gaza dies!" and "No more sayings please, divest our tuition fees."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the SJP.