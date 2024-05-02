Police at UCLA face off against left-wing mob as nationwide anti-Israel protests escalate
Police in riot gear are in a tense standoff with anti-Israel protesters at the encampment at UCLA and the school has switched to virtual classes amid an "emergency on campus." Anti-Israel protests continue on college campuses nationwide and dozens have been arrested where protests have escalated.
Police officers in riot gear have moved in on anti-Israel protesters at UCLA's campus.
Earlier, law enforcement agencies in riot gear knocked down the plywood barrier surrounding the anti-Israel encampment at UCLA and entered the area at around 1:54 a.m. local time after hours of a tense standoff with hundreds of anti-Israel protesters on campus.
Not long after entering the encampment in Dickson Plaza, police appeared to withdraw from the area and engaged in another standoff with the protesters that ended around 3:20 am.
UCLA is requiring classes to be held remotely on Thursday and Friday as anti-Israel protests continue to escalate on campus.
The university sent out an alert announcing an "emergency on campus" early Thursday morning after law enforcement agencies briefly breached the encampment in Dickson Plaza before withdrawing to regroup.
Employees are also encouraged to work remotely as the alert said for everyone to avoid the area of Dickson Court/Plazas (Royce Quad).
Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this update.
Anti-Israel protesters at UCLA built a wall around their encampment as tensions rose overnight with multiple law enforcement agencies on campus.
Police had been increasing their presence over the past few hours ahead of the raid that is currently happening.
Walls of plywood were seen surrounding most of the encampment, which was already behind railing, and protesters were seen standing up above the top of the plywood with strobe lights and Palestinian flags.
Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin said power drills could be heard throughout the night as the protesters continued to fortify the barrier separating them from multiple agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department, California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.
Melugin estimated there are hundreds of protesters behind the plywood and hundreds more surrounding the police perimeter.
Law enforcement entered the encampment shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning after multiple calls for the protesters to leave the area.
Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this update.
