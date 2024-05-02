Police at UCLA face off against left-wing mob as nationwide anti-Israel protests escalate

Police officers in riot gear have moved in on anti-Israel protesters at UCLA's campus.

Earlier, law enforcement agencies in riot gear knocked down the plywood barrier surrounding the anti-Israel encampment at UCLA and entered the area at around 1:54 a.m. local time after hours of a tense standoff with hundreds of anti-Israel protesters on campus.

Not long after entering the encampment in Dickson Plaza, police appeared to withdraw from the area and engaged in another standoff with the protesters that ended around 3:20 am.

UCLA is requiring classes to be held remotely on Thursday and Friday as anti-Israel protests continue to escalate on campus.

The university sent out an alert announcing an "emergency on campus" early Thursday morning after law enforcement agencies briefly breached the encampment in Dickson Plaza before withdrawing to regroup.

Employees are also encouraged to work remotely as the alert said for everyone to avoid the area of Dickson Court/Plazas (Royce Quad).

