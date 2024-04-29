Universities seek to crack down on anti-Israel agitators as protesters call for 'amnesty'
Universities across the U.S. are cracking down on anti-Israel protesters who have taken over their campuses this week. The protesters demand that colleges divest themselves from companies connected to Israel. This week has seen dozens of arrests at Columbia, Harvard, Yale and elsewhere.
As anti-Israel protests linger across college campuses nationwide, many students are awaiting the consequences of taking part in these demonstrations.
For many, final exams, financial aid, and even graduation are on the line, and their plight has become a central part of the protests. Students and professors alike have demanded amnesty.
At issue is whether universities and law enforcement will clear the charges and withhold other consequences, or whether the suspensions and legal records will follow students into their adult lives.
Terms of the suspensions vary from campus to campus. What started at Columbia has turned into a nationwide showdown between students and administrators over protests and the limits of free speech. In the past 10 days, hundreds of students have been arrested, suspended, put on probation and, in rare cases, expelled from colleges including Yale University, the University of Southern California, Vanderbilt University and the University of Minnesota.
The Biden administration is silent on whether students carrying out anti-Israel protests spiraling on college campuses nationwide will be barred from student loan forgiveness programs that have canceled billions of dollars in debt under the 46th president.
"We say justice, you say how. Burn Tel Aviv to the ground," protesters have chanted on Columbia University’s campus in recent days. "Hamas we love you. We support your rockets, too," other chants have included.
Colleges from coast to coast, including some of the nation’s most elite schools - including Harvard, Yale, Penn, Berkeley and others - have seen dayslong protests on campuses, where students demand their schools completely divest from Israel as the death toll in Gaza increases.
The protests come following terrorist organization Hamas launching war in Israel on Oct. 7, which initially fanned the flames of antisemitism on campuses in the form of protests, menacing graffiti and students reporting that they felt as if it was "open season for Jews on our campuses." The protests have now heightened to the point where Jewish students are warned to leave campus for their own safety.
Fox News Digital reached out to the White House on Sunday asking if the administration plans to bar student protesters from eligibility for student loan forgiveness programs but did not receive a response. Biden, in part, campaigned in 2020 on forgiving student loan debt, including pledging to cancel at least $10,000 per borrower back in 2020.
