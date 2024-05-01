Several antisemitism committee members resign after Northwestern makes deal with anti-Israel agitators

Seven members of Northwestern University’s President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate announced they are calling it quits on Wednesday after the school’s response to anti-Israel protests earlier this week.

In a letter obtained by the Daily Northwestern, professors Efraim Benmelech, Martin Eichenbaum, Daniel Greene and Philip Greenland, Weinberg College senior Lily Cohen, Hillel executive director Michael Simon and trustee Paula Pretlow informed NU president Michael Schill that they would be stepping down from the committee effective immediately.

The letter cited Schill’s decision to negotiate a deal between administrators and the anti-Israel campus protesters without consulting the committee as the main factor.

"It is essential that the University develop appropriate and timely recommendations to address and prevent antisemitism and hate," the letter read. "However, in light of the University leadership’s decision not to utilize the committee for its stated purpose, we can no longer continue to serve in this role."

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS AS PROTESTERS CALL FOR 'AMNESTY'

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the school confirmed the members’ resignation.

"The University is disappointed that some members of the President’s Advisory Committee on Preventing Antisemitism and Hate have decided to step down. The Committee’s charge and its work remain incredibly important to our community. Our commitment to protecting Jewish students, faculty and staff is unwavering. The University has no tolerance for antisemitic or anti-Muslim behavior," the statement read.

It continued, "We will continue to engage with all members of the Committee – including the members who have resigned – and other Jewish members of our community, to ensure the vital objectives of this Committee continue."

On Monday, in a deal with the anti-Israel agitators, the university agreed to reestablish the Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility to respond to questions from "any internal stakeholder" on the school’s financial holdings and allow "peaceful demonstrations" complying with campus policy to continue on campus until June 1.

The university also committed to "provide immediate temporary space for MENA/Muslim students," "support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk" and "advise employers not to rescind job offers for students engaging in speech protected by the First Amendment."

In exchange, demonstrators must remove all but one aid tent and seek approval for noise-amplifying devices. The school also emphasized that only students, faculty and staff are allowed to protest on campus.

JEWISH PARENTS GRAPPLE WITH COLLEGE CHOICES IN ANTISEMITIC CLIMATE: 'THIS IS ABSOLUTELY ABSURD'

Schill announced the Advisory Committee to combat growing antisemitism on campus back in November. The committee included 16 members from faculty, students, trustees and administrators.

As the committee began work in January, advocacy group Alums for Campus Fairness (ACF) criticized that it had expanded its mission "not just on stemming the growth of antisemitism but also hate directed to other groups such as our students of Palestinian descent."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ACF also objected to the appointment of Dean Bryan Brayboy, whose expertise is "Tribal Critical Race Theory," to lead the committee.

Fox News' Peter Aitken contributed to this report.