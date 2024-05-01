Expand / Collapse search
Group of 10 anti-Israel protesters arrested at University of South Florida, including one with gun: police

One of the protesters, a 39-year-old man, was found with a firearm and was released Wednesday after posting bond, according to jail records

An anti-Israel protester was arrested with a gun at the University of South Florida Tuesday.

Ten protesters at an anti-Israel rally that quickly became chaotic were arrested Tuesday at the University of South Florida campus after authorities deployed tear gas. 

Around 75 to 100 protesters arrived at the Tampa college campus Tuesday morning, including some not affiliated with the university, with wood shields, umbrellas and tents, school police said. 

As the day progressed, authorities saw social media posts where participants expressed the intent to bring weapons to resist university staffers and campus police, authorities said. 

The arrests came after dozens of protesters gathered near Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on campus for a rally, the same location where three people were arrested on Monday for similar protests. The university gave a 5 p.m. deadline for protesters to disperse. 

USF mugshots of those arrested at campus protest

The 10 protesters arrested at the University of South Florida campus were identified as Adnan Elyaman, Anas Juma, Bailey Wagner, Cameron Pressey, Daniel Powell, Emmanuel Atmosfera, Jeff Geffon, Leonardo Tilelli, Atah Othman, Sarah Fayiz. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

After declaring that the demonstration was no longer lawful, police moved in with tear gas to force agitators to move before making arrests. 

Of the 10 people arrested, Atah Othman, 39, brought a firearm to the protest, police said. He is charged with trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, unlawful assembly, possession of a firearm on school property and resisting officer without violence.

He was released on bond just after midnight on Wednesday.

The others arrested were identified as: Adnan Elyaman, 20, who is charged with unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence.

Anas Khalid Juma, 21, faces charges of resisting officer without violence, unlawful assembly and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bailey Wagner, 24, is charged with unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence.

College campus protests and Atah Othman who was arrested with a gun

Guns were found by police at student protests at both the University of South Florida (USF) and the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) this week, authorities say. (Getty and Hillsborough Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office )

Cameron Pressey, 27, is charged with unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence. Daniel Powell, 32, is charged with unlawful assembly, trespass on property other than structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence.

Emmanuel Atmosfera, 21, faces charges of resisting officer with violence, disrupting school or lawful assembly, resisting officer without violence, trespass upon school grounds after notice and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon. Jake Geffon, 23, was taken into custody on suspicion of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance.

Leonardo Tilelli, 23, is charged with trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, unlawful assembly, resisting officer without violence, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting officer with violence and Sarah Fayiz, 25, with trespass on property other than structure or conveyance, unlawful assembly and resisting officer without violence.

Fox News Digital reached out to the university and Tampa Bay Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), which organized Tuesday's event. 

The school told Fox News Digital that any student who is arrested may be subject to sanctions from the university.

"SHAME ON USF! USF administration allowed for the brutalization of students and community members utilizing their rights to free speech and assembly," the SDS Tampa chapter posted on social media Wednesday. "We will not be silenced. We call upon students, faculty, and the community to attend an emergency rally in solidarity with students and Palestine!"

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.