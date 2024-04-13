Israel on alert as Iran launches drones toward Jewish state

Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military announced, and Iran's state-run media reported that dozens had been fired.

The Israeli army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive and that the country was prepared.

"We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en-route to Israel sent by Iran," he said. "This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large- scale attack from Iran."

Hagari said Israel is “prepared and ready” with defensive and offensive actions. He also said there was “tight” cooperation with the U.S. and other partners in the region.

Hagari said Israel has an “excellent air defense system” but stressed it is not 100% effective and urged the public to listen to safety announcements.