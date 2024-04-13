Israel on alert as Iran launches drones toward Jewish state
The IDF said Saturday that Iran has launched drones toward Israel weeks after a deadly strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria.
incoming update…
Iran launched drones toward Israel late Saturday, the Israeli military announced, and Iran's state-run media reported that dozens had been fired.
The Israeli army’s spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said it would take several hours for the aircraft to arrive and that the country was prepared.
"We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en-route to Israel sent by Iran," he said. "This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large- scale attack from Iran."
Hagari said Israel is “prepared and ready” with defensive and offensive actions. He also said there was “tight” cooperation with the U.S. and other partners in the region.
Hagari said Israel has an “excellent air defense system” but stressed it is not 100% effective and urged the public to listen to safety announcements.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with his War Cabinet at the Kirya in Tel Aviv early Sunday after Iran launched a drone strike on Israel.
The White House vowed Saturday that the United States' support for Israel's security is "ironclad," pledging to stand with the Jewish state and "support their defense" after Iran launched an aerial drone attack towards the country Saturday afternoon.
Iran launched drones from its own territory toward Israel late Saturday, days after its Supreme Leader warned it would hit back in response to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several generals dead.
"Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement Saturday. "President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House."
This is an excerpt of a story by Fox News Digital's Brooke Singman. Click here to read the full report.
Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) tells Fox News Digital that Israel has "significant assets" with which to defense itself against an impending drone strike from Iran.
"The open question right now is: how many Iran sent, at what target, what flight path they will take, and then in what manner Israel will choose to respond?" he said.
The White House National Security Council (NSC) said Saturday that the Iran had begun an airborne attack against Israel. The attack came weeks after a deadly strike on Iran's consulate in Syria. Israel has not confirmed its involvement.
Iran launched drones from its own territory toward Israel late Saturday, days after its Supreme Leader warned it would hit back in response to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several generals dead.
Earlier Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had for weeks "been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran."
The Prime Minister said Israel's "air defenses are deployed, we are ready for any scenario, both in attack and in defense."
This is an excerpt of a story by Fox News Digital's Greg Norman and Bradford Betz. Click here to read the full report.
Live Coverage begins here