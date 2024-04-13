Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Iran warns US to ‘stay away’ as America shoots down drone launched at Israel

Iran's mission to the United Nations said that the attacks were justified by Article 51 of the UN Charter

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Presumed Iranian missiles seen over Iraq Video

Presumed Iranian missiles seen over Iraq

Iraqi media broadcast video that reportedly shows Iranian missiles passing through the country.

Iran's mission to the United Nations argued that the country's missiles and drones fired toward Israel were justified, warning the U.S. to "stay away."

"It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!," Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

Iran's warning came as U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News that the U.S. military is continuing to shoot down Iranian drones that are headed toward Israel.

"U.S. forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel. Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces operating in the region," a U.S. military official said.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS US SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL IS ‘IRONCLAD,' WILL ‘SUPPORT THEIR DEFENSE’ AMID IRAN ATTACK

An Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle

An Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the Shahed-136, is being displayed at the Azadi (Freedom) Square in western Tehran, Iran, Feb. 11, 2024, during a rally to mark the 45th anniversary of the victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.  (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In a statement, Iran's mission to the United Nations argued that the attacks were justified by Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes a Member of the United Nations' right to self-defense if attacked by another nation.

Iran said that the missiles and drones were launched in a retaliatory attack to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several generals dead.   

"Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus," the statement said.

Tehran Drone strike

Domestically produced Iranian defense equipment and drones on exhibit during the Defense Industry Fair in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 23, 2023.  (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus. 

LAWMAKERS SEND MESSAGE TO WHITE HOUSE ON IMPENDING IRAN DRONE ATTACK TO ISRAEL: ‘STAND FIRM’

The statement said that the retaliatory attack was in response to the strike in Syria and that, "the matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe."

The Israeli War Cabinet meets at the Kirya in Tel Aviv, following the launch of drones from Iran and aimed at Israel. (Prime Minister of Israel @IsraeliPM on X)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had for weeks "been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran." 

Netanyahu said Israel's "air defenses are deployed, we are ready for any scenario, both in attack and in defense." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I established a clear principle — whoever hurts us, we hurt him. We will protect ourselves from any threat, and we will do so with coolness and determination," he said.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.