Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UNITED NATIONS

UN overwhelmingly votes for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, rejects US, Austria amendments condemning Hamas

UN General Assembly approves humanitarian ceasefire resolution, 153-10

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
'SNL's' skit was 'horribly lame and unfunny': Howard Kurtz Video

'SNL's' skit was 'horribly lame and unfunny': Howard Kurtz

Fox News' Howard Kurtz reacts to 'SNL's' depiction of a House hearing on antisemitism on college campuses on 'The Story.'

The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a resolution presented by Egypt demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, and for the release of all hostages.

Just before the vote was taken during an emergency special session, the UN shot down two amendments to the resolution – one from Austria and another from the U.S. – condemning Hamas, as both required a two-thirds majority vote of approval to pass.

The President of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis, opened the emergency session just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, telling the room full of representatives that tens of thousands of people have died since the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7, with even more being displaced by violence with nowhere safe to go.

BLINKEN: SEXUAL VIOLENCE HAMAS COMMITTED ON OCT. 7 ‘BEYOND ANYTHING THAT I’VE SEEN'

UN General Assembly

Members of the United Nations General Assembly hold a meeting in New York City. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

All the while, he added, the blockade of humanitarian assistance makes the delivery of any type of humanitarian aid near impossible.

"Clearly, what we are witnessing is the unprecedented collapse of an already crumbling humanitarian system in real time," Francis said. "No more time is left. The carnage must stop."

The meeting was called to vote on a resolution from Egypt out of grave concern over the "catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population."

STATE DEPARTMENT BYPASSES CONGRESS TO CLEAR TANK AMMUNITION SALE TO ISRAEL: 'VITAL TO US NATIONAL INTERESTS'

Dennis Francis

President of the General Assembly Dennis Francis. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Egypt emphasized in the resolution that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international law and demanded the immediate ceasefire for humanitarian purposes.

The resolution reiterates that all parties involved in the conflict comply with obligations under international law, specifically in terms of the protection of civilians, while also demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The resolution read, "...Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access."

UN REJECTS RESOLUTION CALLING FOR IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

Smoke cloud over Gaza

SDEROT, ISRAEL - NOVEMBER 21: Smoke, rising over the destroyed buildings following the Israeli attacks on Gaza's Beit Hanoun, is seen from Sderot, Israel on November 21, 2023.  (Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Austria presented an amendment to Egypt’s resolution to add, "held by Hamas and other groups" after the word, "hostages." It also sought to add the word, "immediate" after "ensuring."

Had the resolution passed, it would have read, "...Demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups, as well as ensuring immediate humanitarian access."

The U.S. also presented an amendment seeking the addition of a paragraph that read, "Unequivocally rejects and condemns the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages."

RUSSIA WARNS ISRAEL THAT HAMAS TUNNEL PLAN WOULD AMOUNT TO ‘WAR CRIME’ IF PURSUED

Hamas coup

Palestinian Hamas members ride an armored vehicle siezed from Fatah during a celebration rally June 15, 2007 in Gaza City, Gaza Strip. After Hamas effectively took over the Gaza Strip June 14, they now control the police and security and will take up positions at the Gaza crossings. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas dissolved the unity government with Hamas and declared the formation of an emergency government.  (Photo by Abid Katib/Getty Images)

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the assembly that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and requires urgent and sustained attention.

She also called on the assembly to speak out against Hamas.

"We support speaking out with a voice to condemn Hamas for its terrorist actions on the seventh," she said. "Why is that so hard to say unequivocally that murdering babies and gunning down parents in front of their children is horrific? That burning down houses while families shelter inside and taking civilians hostage is abhorrent. It's why today the United States is proposing an amendment that unequivocally rejects and condemns these atrocities, and we urge all members to vote yes and declare that what happened on October 7th is intolerable. Period."

CEASE-FIRE MEANS ‘HAMAS GETS AWAY WITH MASS MURDER’: MICHAEL OREN

United Nations General Assembly Votes On Ceasefire In War Between Israel And Hamas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan holds up a sign with the contact information of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as he speaks during the UN General Assembly emergency special session on the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023, in New York City. The General Assembly resumed its 45th plenary meeting after Egypt and Mauritania invoked Resolution 377, known as "Uniting for Peace," to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the two-month-long war between Israel and Hamas after the U.S. vetoed a similar vote in the Security Council. Assembly resolutions are non-binding and could be ignored by Israel even if there is overwhelming support for a ceasefire. The death toll in Gaza has passed 18,000 from Israel's offensive after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people and saw 240 people taken hostage. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Also, before the vote, Israel UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan spoke and held up a ceasefire plaque with the number for Hamas leader Yehiya Sinwar with his telephone number.

"I have an idea. If you want a real ceasefire, here is the right address," Erdan said. "This is the phone number of Hamas’s office in Gaza. You can all call…and ask for Yassin…tell Hamas to put down their arms, turn themselves in and return our hostages. This will bring a complete ceasefire that will last forever."

When it came to a vote, Austria’s amendment received 89 votes in favor and 61 votes against, with 20 representatives abstaining. But the amendment failed to get a two-thirds majority vote and ultimately failed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. amendment received a vote of 84-62 with 25 abstentions, but it also failed to receive the supermajority vote.

Egypt’s resolution was ultimately adopted with a 153-10 vote, with 23 abstentions.

David Hammelburg of Fox News Digital contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.