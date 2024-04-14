Anti-Israel protester sobs during arraignment after 'murder you' remark to California mayor, city council

An anti-Israel protester wept as a judge arraigned her in California on Friday after she allegedly threatened to murder public officials at a city council meeting.

Riddhi Patel, 28, sobbed as she pleaded not guilty to 18 felony counts after she directed comments to Bakersfield city council members and Republican Mayor Karen Goh for not backing a Gaza cease-fire resolution against Israel and for installing metal detectors at city hall.

Patel was ordered to be held on $1 million bail and stay at least 500 yards away from city hall.

Patel was seen on video during the public comment section of the city council meeting on Wednesday claiming she hoped oppressed minorities would guillotine city government members, declaring that even Jesus Christ would kill them, and threatening to go to their houses and murder them.

The activist accused the council members of not caring about the oppression of Palestinians or people anywhere else in the world and later expressed hope that "the global south" rise up and execute them.

"I remind you that these holidays that we practice, that other people in the global south practice, believe in violent revolution against their oppressors, and I hope one day somebody brings the guillotine and kills all of you mother------," she said.

Patel later blasted the mayor and city council for installing extra security measures like metal detectors in the building, calling it an attempt to "criminalize" protesters.

She wrapped up her remarks with a final declaration: "We’ll see you at your house. We’ll murder you."

As Patel finished speaking, Goh called on police officers present at the meeting to escort the protester out of the building.

Patel was arrested and charged with eight counts of threatening state officials and 10 counts of making threats with intent to terrorize.

Patel grew up in Bakersfield and works as the economic development coordinator for a local nonprofit, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Patel is due back in court on April 24.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.