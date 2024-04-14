Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

House tees up 17 bills related to Iran/Israel for this week

Expect a 'robust foreign policy week'

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Published
President Biden showed an inability to deter Iran: 'It would not have happened under President Trump' Video

President Biden showed an inability to deter Iran: 'It would not have happened under President Trump'

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts discuss the upcoming presidential debate and how the Iran attack on Israel and other catastrophes under the Biden Administration might have played out with different leadership.

FOX is told to expect a "robust foreign policy week" after this weekend’s events between Iran and Israel. 

The House is ditching its original plan for "appliance week" and putting 17 bills on the floor "to hammer" Iran or show support for Israel.

Eleven bills will be on the suspension calendar, meaning they require a 2/3 vote to pass. One of those bills would ratchet up sanctions on Iran

Six bills would head to the Rules Committee. Included in that batch is a bill to condemn Iran for the attack

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson (Getty Images/File)

What about aid for Israel?

"That’s still being negotiated between the speaker and the White House," said a senior House Republican source. 

FOX is told it’s still possible aid to Israel is tied to assistance to Ukraine. 

Finally, FOX is told that the plan is to send the impeachment articles for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday. But FOX is told that could change based on events in Israel. 

