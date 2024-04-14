House tees up 17 bills related to Iran/Israel for this week

FOX is told to expect a "robust foreign policy week" after this weekend’s events between Iran and Israel.



The House is ditching its original plan for "appliance week" and putting 17 bills on the floor "to hammer" Iran or show support for Israel.

GOP GOV CLASHES WITH ABC'S STEPHANOPOULOS OVER TRUMP IN HEATED INTERVIEW



Eleven bills will be on the suspension calendar, meaning they require a 2/3 vote to pass. One of those bills would ratchet up sanctions on Iran.

Six bills would head to the Rules Committee. Included in that batch is a bill to condemn Iran for the attack

What about aid for Israel?

WHITE HOUSE CASTS BLAME ON TRUMP AS BIDEN HIT OVER 'DON'T' FOREIGN POLICY



"That’s still being negotiated between the speaker and the White House," said a senior House Republican source.



FOX is told it’s still possible aid to Israel is tied to assistance to Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finally, FOX is told that the plan is to send the impeachment articles for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday. But FOX is told that could change based on events in Israel.