World leaders collectively condemn Iran's 'reckless' attack against Israel: 'We support Israel'

'No one wants to see more bloodshed,' Britain's prime minister said of the attacks

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
US military intercepts drones, missiles targeted at Israel: Report Video

US military intercepts drones, missiles targeted at Israel: Report

 Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports that the U.S. military has shot down 'dozens' of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as attack drones.

International world leaders collectively condemned Iran's drone and missile attacks on Israel, calling for peace in the Middle East.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he condemned Iran’s "reckless" attack against Israel.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime's reckless attack against Israel," Sunak said in a statement. "Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

"The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq," he added. "Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilize the situation and prevent further escalation."

"No one wants to see more bloodshed," Sunak said.

LAWMAKERS SEND MESSAGE TO WHITE HOUSE ON IMPENDING IRAN DRONE ATTACK TO ISRAEL: ‘STAND FIRM’

Rishi Sunak

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on as he visits an apprentice training center at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry, England. Sunak released a statement on Saturday evening condemning Iran's attack on Israel. (Carl Recine/Pool via AP)

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed the UK's leaders, saying that the country "unequivocally condemns" Iran's attacks.

"Canada unequivocally condemns Iran’s airborne attacks against Israel. We stand with Israel," he said. "After supporting Hamas’ brutal October 7 attack, the Iranian regime’s latest actions will further destabilize the region and make lasting peace more difficult."

Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the College of Carpenters and Allied Trades Training Centre in Woodbridge, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, April 12, 2024. Trudeau released a statement on Saturday evening condemning Iran's attack on Israel. (Arlyn McAdorey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"These attacks demonstrate yet again the Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region," Trudeau said. "We support Israel’s right to defend itself and its people from these attacks."

JEWISH ORGANIZATIONS VOICE SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL'S ‘OBLIGATION’ TO DEFEND THEMSELVES FROM IRAN'S ATTACKS

Trudeau added that he is receiving regular updates and is monitoring the situation closely.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock makes a statement at the Federal Foreign Office together with her Chilean counterpart. Baerbock released a statement on Saturday evening condemning Iran's attack on Israel. (Joerg Carstensen/dpa (Photo by Jörg Carstensen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Iran's attacks had the "potential to plunge the entire region into chaos."

"We strongly condemn the ongoing attack, which has the potential to plunge an entire region into chaos," Baerbock said in a translated X post. "Iran & its proxies must stop this immediately. Our entire solidarity goes out to Israel in these hours."

Israel's ambassador to the U.S., Ambassador Michael Herzog, said that Iran "must be held accountable" for the missile and drone attacks.

"Iran has been the most destabilizing force in the Middle East for decades and is responsible for the violent escalation the region has seen, beginning on October 7th and ever since," Herzog said in a X post. "It should - and must - be held accountable."

"Israel is deeply grateful to the United States for its steadfast support and ironclad commitment to its security at this critical moment," he said. "Israel will do whatever it takes to defend itself."

Joe Biden and National Security Counsel

In this handout photo provided by the White House, US President Joe Biden meets with members of the National Security team regarding the unfolding missile attacks on Israel from Iran, on April 13, 2024 in the White House Situation Room in Washington, DC. (Adam Schultz/The White House via Getty Images)

On Saturday night, President Biden announced that the U.S. military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region this past week.

BIDEN SAYS HE IS CALLING A G7 MEETING IN RESPONSE TO IRAN'S ‘BRAZEN’ ATTACK

"Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles," Biden said.

"I’ve just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America’s ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks – sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," Biden said.

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2024.  (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden said that he will convene with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom to discuss a "united diplomatic response."

"Tomorrow, I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to coordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack," he said. "My team will engage with their counterparts across the region. And we will stay in close touch with Israel’s leaders. And while we have not seen attacks on our forces or facilities today, we will remain vigilant to all threats and will not hesitate to take all necessary action to protect our people."

