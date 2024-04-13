White House says US support for Israel is 'ironclad,' will 'support their defense' amid Iran attack

The White House vowed Saturday that the United States' support for Israel's security is "ironclad," pledging to stand with the Jewish state and "support their defense" after Iran launched an aerial drone attack towards the country Saturday afternoon.

Iran launched drones from its own territory toward Israel late Saturday, days after its Supreme Leader warned it would hit back in response to an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria that left several generals dead.

"Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel," White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement Saturday. "President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House."

The White House said the president's team "is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies."

"This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours," Watson said.

"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad," Watson continued. "The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran."

The president is expected to meet with national security officials to discuss the events in the Middle East in the White House Situation Room Saturday evening. The officials will likely include Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, CIA Director Bill Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and more.

The president was briefed earlier in the day by his national security team.

Earlier in the day, Sullivan said he spoke his Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Hanegbi. Sullivan said that during the call, he "reiterated the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of Israel."

Austin spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant to "reiterate unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s defense."

"The United States stands with Israel amid threats from Iran and its regional proxies," Austin said Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed that Iran had "launched a direct attack from Iranian soil toward the State of Israel."

"We are closely monitoring Iranian killer drones that are en-route to Israel sent by Iran," Hagari said. "This is a severe and dangerous escalation. Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest level of readiness ahead of this large- scale attack from Iran."

Hagari added that "together with our partners, the Israel Defense Forces is operating at full-force to defend the State of Israel and the people of Israel."

"This is a mission that we are determined and ready to fulfill," he said.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had for weeks "been preparing for the possibility of a direct attack from Iran."

Netanyahu said Israel's "air defenses are deployed, we are ready for any scenario, both in attack and in defense."

"I established a clear principle -- whoever hurts us, we hurt him. We will protect ourselves from any threat and we will do so with coolness and determination," he said.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.