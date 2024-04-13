Lawmakers send message to White House on impending Iran drone attack to Israel: 'Stand firm'

Lawmakers reacted after Iran launched drones from its own territory toward Israel late Saturday, calling for the White House to "stand firm" and "stop coddling Iran."

Speaker Mike Johnson pledged America's "full resolve" to stand with Israel.

"As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally," Johnson said in a statement. "The world must be assured: Israel is not alone."

Johnson promised to "insist upon a proper response" from the White House.

"I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response," he said. "The Biden Administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments."

ISRAELI MILITARY WARNS OF ‘DANGEROUS ESCALATION’ FROM IRAN, STANDS ‘READY’ TO DEFEND

"Now more than ever, we must stand with Israel," former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote in an X post.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that the U.S. commitment to Israel is "unwavering."

"This is the moment for the United States to show we stand together with our allies. Our shared enemies, including Iran and their proxies, need to know our commitment is unwavering," he said in a press release. "We must join with Israel to ensure that Iran’s aggression is met with resolute action and resounding strength."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned the Iran attack on Israel, while placing the blame on the Biden administration.

"Iran has encircled Israel and has been attacking our Israeli allies from almost every front for months. They have launched attacks from Syria, Iraq, Yemen, the West Bank, Hezbollah-controlled Lebanon, and of course the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip. Now they have escalated by launching attacks directly from Iranian territory," Cruz said in a statement. "These attacks are enabled and financed by deliberate policy choices made by Joe Biden and Biden officials, who have allowed roughly $100 billion to flow to Iran since 2021. Americans and Israelis have been made catastrophically more vulnerable by these policies."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said that President Biden must "stand firm" with Israel and "stop coddling" Iran.

"Iran's drone strikes show us President Biden's approach with Iran and the Middle East is backwards," she wrote in an X post. "Now as we risk entering WWIII, the U.S. must stand by Israel's commitment to democracy. The president must stand firm, and stop coddling Iran immediately."

Representative Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said that the Iranian regime's "consistent" use of proxies "warrants" immediate U.S. action.

"Enough is enough-the Biden administration must take concrete steps to support Israel, our closest ally," Lawler said in a press release. "This is a direct Iranian attack, after the regime has consistently used it proxies, warrants immediate U.S. action to back any Israeli response."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem wrote that she "expects" the Biden administration to "hold Iran accountable."

"We stand with the people of Israel against this brazen and callous attack," Noem wrote in an X post. "Iran hates democracy, freedom, and basic human rights — making them an enemy of Israel and the United States."

"I expect the Biden Administration to stand up for these shared principles and hold Iran accountable," she wrote.

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., wrote that the attacks against Israel were a "direct result" of Biden's "lack of leadership."

"Iran just launched drone strikes on innocent Israeli civilians. This is a direct result of Joe Biden’s lack of leadership," Mast wrote in an X post. "The White House should be standing resolutely with Israel. Instead, they’ve spent months kissing up to the terrorist regime in Tehran to appease a few loud, far-left, and anti-American lawmakers in Congress."

On Friday, Biden was asked how imminent a potential attack on Israel is from Tehran following an Israeli strike on Iran's Damascus consulate in Syria.

"I don't want to get into secure information, but my expectation [is] sooner than later," he replied.

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel," he added. "We will support Israel. We will defend, help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."

BIDEN CUTS BEACH TRIP SHORT AMID POTENTIAL IRANIAN ATTACK ON ISRAEL

When asked what his message to Tehran was, Biden simply said: "Don't." When he was asked to elaborate, he walked away.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-M.D., echoed Biden's statement Friday, saying that Israel has America's "full support."

"Last week, President Biden sent a definitive message to Iran about this pending attack: ‘don’t.' I reiterate what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made clear to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant just last week - Israel has America's full support in defending against Iranian aggression," Hoyer wrote in a press release.

"We stand by our ally as it exercises its absolute right to defend itself," he said.

U.S. officials have reaffirmed their country’s "ironclad" support for Israel while calling for a deescalation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed," Biden said on Friday.

The Pentagon and State Department have expressed similar positions.