Trump addresses Iran attack on Israel at Pennsylvania rally: 'Would not have happened if we were in office'

Following Iran's attack on Israel, former President Trump shared a heated message to those in attendance at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, vowing it should not have happened.

"Before going any further, I want to say God bless the people of Israel. They're under attack right now. That's because we show great weakness," Trump said to open his speech. "The weakness that we've shown is unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that. They know that, and everybody knows that."

Trump continued, saying that America is praying for Israel and is sending absolute support to everyone in harm's way.

"This is an attack that wouldn't have happened. I mean to think about, to think about what you have to go through," he said. "Ukraine would have never happened. Israel [being] attacked both October 7th and today would have never happened."

Trump joined other GOP politicians in voicing their concerns about the Biden administration and the attacks.

"As Israel faces this vicious attack from Iran, America must show our full resolve to stand with our critical ally. The world must be assured: Israel is not alone," House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X. "I will continue to engage with the White House to insist upon a proper response. The Biden Administration’s undermining of Israel and appeasement of Iran have contributed to these terrible developments."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said that President Biden must "stand firm" with Israel.

"Iran's drone strikes show us President Biden's approach with Iran and the Middle East is backwards," she wrote in an X post. "Now as we risk entering WWIII, the U.S. must stand by Israel's commitment to democracy. The president must stand firm, and stop coddling Iran immediately."

Biden was asked Friday how imminent a potential attack on Israel is from Tehran following an Israeli strike on Iran's Damascus consulate in Syria.

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel," he added. "We will support Israel. We will defend, help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed."

When asked what his message to Tehran was, Biden simply said: "Don't." When he was asked to elaborate, he walked away.

