Emmy Awards 2024

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrate the best in television and air live on FOX. Anthony Anderson hosts 2024 awards show from Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.
Anthony Anderson is taking his Emmy awards hosting gig in stride.
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards host is "not nervous" about the ceremony, his mother Doris exclusively told Fox News Digital.
This has been a dream of Anthony’s to host this show," she said. "He’s not nervous. He can’t wait, and I’m so proud of my baby and I can’t wait either."
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, six months after the nominations were announced. The show was originally scheduled for September of 2023.
The actors’ union strike caused the delay of the award show.
The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes involved writers and actors, both groups necessary to the Emmys. The writers were in their second month of the strike when the Emmy nominations were made public. Shortly after, the actors joined the strike. Fox decided to delay the event until the labor disputes were settled. The strike ended in November.
The Emmy awards, traditionally held in the fall to align with the broadcast TV season, has had to adapt its schedule due to the irregular broadcast patterns of cable television and streaming services. The show, though still held within the autumn season, has seen a somewhat erratic scheduling in recent years. However, the 2023 Emmy award show broke this pattern even further with its unconventional timing.
The Emmys were last postponed in 2001 due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks since that tragedy occurred five days before the originally scheduled event.
Although tonight’s highly-anticipated award show will honor television series and their stars long after they were aired, they remain worthy of recognition within the minds of viewers. Among this year's contenders expected to dominate are "The Last of Us," "The Bear" and "The White Lotus."
Emmy Awards host Anthony Anderson has weighed in on Joy Koy's widely panned performance at the Golden Globes.
In an interview with Fox News Digital, the 53-year-old comedian shared his thoughts on the criticism that Koy has faced after hosting the 81st Golden Globes on Jan. 7.
The backlash that Koy received prompted Kevin Hart and Michael Che to warn fellow comedians against hosting future awards shows."Everyone's entitled to their opinion," Anderson said at the 75th Emmys exclusive press preview. "There's going to be criticism."
