Emmy Awards 2024

Why were the Emmys delayed?

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held tonight on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, six months after the nominations were announced. The show was originally scheduled for September of 2023.

The actors’ union strike caused the delay of the award show.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes involved writers and actors, both groups necessary to the Emmys. The writers were in their second month of the strike when the Emmy nominations were made public. Shortly after, the actors joined the strike. Fox decided to delay the event until the labor disputes were settled. The strike ended in November.

The Emmy awards, traditionally held in the fall to align with the broadcast TV season, has had to adapt its schedule due to the irregular broadcast patterns of cable television and streaming services. The show, though still held within the autumn season, has seen a somewhat erratic scheduling in recent years. However, the 2023 Emmy award show broke this pattern even further with its unconventional timing.

The Emmys were last postponed in 2001 due to the 9/11 terrorist attacks since that tragedy occurred five days before the originally scheduled event.

Although tonight’s highly-anticipated award show will honor television series and their stars long after they were aired, they remain worthy of recognition within the minds of viewers. Among this year's contenders expected to dominate are "The Last of Us," "The Bear" and "The White Lotus."

