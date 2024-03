Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Richard Lewis’ presence still looms large over the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Before Sunday night’s episode, a tribute card appeared with a photo of the comedian, reading, "In memory of Richard Lewis. 1947 – 2024."

Lewis appears in the episode, titled "Fish Stuck," in two scenes, first attending an AA meeting with Larry David.

"You shoulda seen me, I got laughs, bigger than I’ve ever gotten before at a meeting," Lewis tells David, who questions whether he’s just doing a performance at the meeting, instead of sharing like he’s supposed to.

‘CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM’ STAR RICHARD LEWIS’ LIFE, FROM ‘PRINCE OF PAIN’ TO ENTERTAINING ‘GENERATIONS’

"I can’t divorce my comic self, part of me will always be a comedian and a drunk," Lewis adds.

He even mentions doing a variation on his famous "from hell" bit, and they joke that he should turn what he shared at the meeting into a comedy special.

"That’s why we’re best friends, the drunk from hell concert!" Lewis tells David as he walks away.

Later, David is asking Lewis for information about someone at the meeting and when he refuses to answer, David offers, "Suppose I put you in my will?" and Lewis gives up the secret.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After he does, Lewis asks, "How much were you thinking about leaving me?" and David tells him nothing, it had been a trick.

It’s a callback to Lewis’ previous appearance on the show, when he and David bickered about Lewis including him in his will.

RICHARD LEWIS' DEATH MADE LARRY DAVID 'SOB' AS CELEBS MOURN 'BRILLIANTLY FUNNY' COMEDIAN

Lewis passed away last week at his home after suffering a heart attack, according to his publicist, Jeff Abraham of Jonas Public Relations.

Abraham stated, "His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time."

He also noted that Lewis announced he was living with Parkinson's disease in April 2023, and can currently be seen co-starring in the final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" on HBO. It was not specified how many episodes he would appear in.

In a statement, David expressed his deep sadness at the loss of his friend and co-star.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him," David shared.

HBO also issued a statement, saying, "We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter."

Lewis’ wife thanked everyone for the outpouring of love following Lewis’ death last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Lewis’ official X (formerly Twitter) page, Lapinsky wrote, "This is Joyce, Richard’s wife. Thank you for your loving tributes. He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I."

She continued, "In response to the many queries, I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles-based charity comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice."