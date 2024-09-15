'Happy Days' stars Henry Winkler and Ron Howard reunite at 2024 Emmy Awards

"Happy Days" stars Ron Howard and Henry Winkler reunited on the Emmy Awards' stage on Sunday night.

Winkler made a joke during the pair's introduction while honoring the iconic show's 50th anniversary. On the stage, which was a recreated scene of Arnold’s Drive-In, Winkler and Howard noted that they weren't welcomed by the "Happy Days" theme song.

Winkler hit the jukebox onstage to get the song, by Pratt & McClain, to start playing.

LIVE UPDATES: 2024 EMMY AWARDS

Howard is a three-time Emmy Award winner and Winkler was nominated for an Emmy three times for his role in "Happy Days."

RON HOWARD SAYS HE'S 'A LUCKY FELLA' IN 46TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE TO WIFE CHERYL

From 1974 to 1984, the show brought joy to households all over America. For 10 years, audiences followed the Cunninghams as they navigated their lives as a middle-class family living in Wisconsin in the ‘50s and ’60s. For so many fans of the show, it represents a simpler time, which is why they continue to seek it out .

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Not only is the show itself famous, but it also helped launch the careers of its iconic actors. Fifty years after the start of the show, Howard has become a top Hollywood director, and Winkler has found a new generation of fans with the show "Barry."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

When it comes to a potential reboot, Williams told Fox News Digital in August 2022, "anything is possible" and that "Any way we can be together, whether it’s reuniting for a baseball game or a new television show, would just be a phenomenal gift."

Aside from Winkler and Howard, "Happy Days" starred Marion Ross, Anson Williams, Erin Moran and Scott Baio.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this post.