  Published
    10 Images

    2024 Emmy Awards red carpet

    Television's biggest night has arrived and the stars have hit the red carpet. Jelly Roll, Selena Gomez and Padma Lakshmi are just a few of the biggest stars bringing it on the carpet.

  • Selena Gomez in a black gown with a halter neckline at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    Selena Gomez in a black gown with a halter neckline at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images
  • Padma Lakshmi at the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet in a strapless dress.
    Padma Lakshmi at the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet in a strapless dress.
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jelly Roll on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet in a black suit.
    Jelly Roll flashes a heart to his fans while on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet in a black suit.
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dan and Eugene Levy on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.
    Dan and Eugene Levy, the hosts of this evening, on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.
    Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kathy Bates in a blue Armani dress on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    Kathy Bates in a blue Armani dress on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images
  • Dakota Fanning, nominated for her role in "Ripley," on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    Dakota Fanning, nominated for her role in "Ripley," on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong / AP Images
  • Martin Short looked dapper as he walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards as a nominee for "Only Murders in the Building."
    Martin Short looked dapper as he walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards as a nominee for "Only Murders in the Building."
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images
  • Saoirse Ronan in a flowy blue dress on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.
    Saoirse Ronan in a flowy blue dress on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images
  • Mindy Kailing in a black gown at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    Mindy Kailing in a black gown at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images
  • Juno Temple, nominated for her role in "Fargo," on the 2024 Emmys red carpet in an orange dress.
    Juno Temple, nominated for her role in "Fargo," on the 2024 Emmys red carpet in an orange dress.
    Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP / AP Images
