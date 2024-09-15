Move Back
2024 Emmy Awards red carpet
Television's biggest night has arrived and the stars have hit the red carpet. Jelly Roll, Selena Gomez and Padma Lakshmi are just a few of the biggest stars bringing it on the carpet.
Selena Gomez in a black gown with a halter neckline at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Padma Lakshmi at the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet in a strapless dress.
Jelly Roll flashes a heart to his fans while on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet in a black suit.
Dan and Eugene Levy, the hosts of this evening, on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.
Kathy Bates in a blue Armani dress on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Dakota Fanning, nominated for her role in "Ripley," on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Martin Short looked dapper as he walked the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards as a nominee for "Only Murders in the Building."
Saoirse Ronan in a flowy blue dress on the 2024 Emmy Awards red carpet.
Mindy Kailing in a black gown at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
Juno Temple, nominated for her role in "Fargo," on the 2024 Emmys red carpet in an orange dress.
