Donald Trump's civil trial stemming from New York AG Letitia James begins Monday
Presiding Judge Arthur Engoron rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to delay a civil trial last week. James sued Trump, his children and the Trump Organization, alleging that Trump "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars" and said his children helped him to do so.
FAST FACTS:
Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during the first deposition in August 2022. However, he answered questions during the 2nd deposition in April 2023.Judge Arthur Engoron ruled last week that former President Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork.Trump's legal spokeswoman Alina Habba said in a recent statement that the judge's ruling is "fundamentally flawed at every level" and called the Trump Organization "an American success story."A New York Appeals Court narrowed state Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit against the Trump family in June, dismissing Ivanka Trump as a defendant and deciding that the statute of limitations would prevent her from suing for alleged fraud.
Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida on November 2, 2022 against Letitia James, whom he called "crooked and highly partisan" and claims is abusing her position to "recklessly injure" him, his family, and his business. He also claimed she was attributing to a "war of intimidation and harassment."
"Today, I filed a lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court against the corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James," Trump wrote in an email to his supporters back in November 2022.
In the statement, Trump added: "Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the state of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters."
The former president used similar language in the lawsuit, in which he alleged James was pursuing "a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade" against him "with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."
Former Florida Solicitor General Christopher Kise joined Former President Donald Trump's legal team in August 2022.
"Chris has successfully argued four cases before the United States Supreme Court and filed briefs in more than a dozen cases before the high court," his law firm's biography says. "He has also handled and been involved in dozens of cases before the Florida Supreme Court, and in state and federal appellate courts across the country."
Kise's trial and appellate litigation practice "extends throughout the United States, representing individuals, private and public corporations, and government entities," the bio continues.
"Well, I mean, the president is resolved, he's resilient, he's really ready to fight these charges" Kise said on 'Jesse Watters Primetime' in early April.
Kise is representing Trump on multiple cases and spoke with Watters following special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of Trump alleging improper storage of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home, saying, "I think he's very disappointed for our country."
New York Attorney General Letitia James made history when she won in 2018 and took office in January 2019 as the first Black woman elected to statewide office, the state’s first Black attorney general and the first woman elected to the post.
She successfully secured a second term in 2022 when she beat Republican Michael Henry.
James began investigating Former President Donald Trump almost immediately when she first took office in 2019. When Trump was serving as Commander in Chief, James sued his administration dozens of times. She has previously regarded Trump a "con man," ″carnival barker" and "fear monger."
In November 2022, Trump sued James and claimed she was abusing her position.
Eric Trump previously reacted to his father's New York City indictment in a March interview with Sean Hannity where he exhausted that people like Alvin Bragg and Letitia James campaign on the promise to 'take down a person'.
"You have Letitia James who's out there, 'I'm gonna go after his family, I'm gonna sue the hell out of the man,'" Eric said. "I mean, this is, these people are evil. They're wicked."
Eric, who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was questioned by James’ office in October 2020. A judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly canceled a previously scheduled deposition, according to The Associated Press.
James issued subpoenas in January 2022 for Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka in connection with the civil investigation into the family’s business practices.
James said at a news conference in September 2022 after she filed the lawsuit in New York Supreme Court that Trump "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars" and that his children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, helped him.
Ivanka was dismissed as a defendant in late June.
