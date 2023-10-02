Donald Trump's civil trial stemming from New York AG Letitia James begins Monday

Trump filed lawsuit against James in November 2022

Trump filed a lawsuit in Florida on November 2, 2022 against Letitia James, whom he called "crooked and highly partisan" and claims is abusing her position to "recklessly injure" him, his family, and his business. He also claimed she was attributing to a "war of intimidation and harassment."

"Today, I filed a lawsuit in Florida State Circuit Court against the corrupt Attorney General of New York State, Letitia ‘Peekaboo’ James," Trump wrote in an email to his supporters back in November 2022.

In the statement, Trump added: "Crooked and highly partisan James now thinks it is the business of the state of New York to go after my revocable trust and pry into my private estate plan, only to look for ways to recklessly injure me, my family, my businesses, and my tens of millions of supporters."

The former president used similar language in the lawsuit, in which he alleged James was pursuing "a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade" against him "with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."