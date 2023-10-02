SEAN HANNITY: Our justice system is supposed to investigate crimes not target people

FOX News host Sean Hannity calls out the civil case against former President Donald Trump on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: The United States – our justice system – is supposed to investigate crimes, not target people. Those days seem to be long gone. That is a travesty for this country. You might as well take the Constitution and shred it. We don't have equal justice in application of our laws. Donald Trump has been targeted in a series of cases, starting with the Trump-Russia hoax that we debunked here on this show, and everybody else in the media mob was lying about and peddling conspiracy theories about and by the way, you got all these, you know, for indictment, state, federal level, all perfectly timed. Amazing.

They could have done it much earlier, but no, let's bring it up in the middle of an election season and let's put them on trial in 2024 and frankly, interfere and disrupt the presidential election. Now, this has never, ever, ever, not once in history, ever happened to this country that a former president had been indicted once, never mind four times.

The civil case is especially egregious. Flimsy allegations going back years and years and yet, oh, let's bring it up just before the election. In fact, today, according to Trump, the judge dismissed all allegations prior to 2014. Why? Because the statute of limitation concerns whether you hate Donald Trump or you like Donald Trump, it doesn't matter. This is not equal justice.