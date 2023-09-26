Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

New York judge rules Trump committed fraud while building real estate empire

The ruling comes after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump of overvaluing his assets

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump and his company committed fraud while building his real estate empire, after New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the former president of overvaluing his assets. 

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Tuesday that the former president and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing financing.

NEW YORK APPEALS COURT NARROWS NYAG CASE, DISMISSES IVANKA TRUMP AS A DEFENDANT, CUTS STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS

Engoron ordered that some of Trump’s business licenses be rescinded as punishment, making it difficult or impossible for them to do business in New York. The judge said he would continue to have an independent monitor oversee the Trump Organization’s operations.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump points to his supporters as he arrives at Atlantic Aviation CHS in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

The ruling comes out of James' lawsuit, in which she alleged Trump "inflated his net worth by billions of dollars" and said his children helped him to do so.

When Trump was president, James sued his administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues.

Donald Trump and AG Tish James side by side image

Former President Donald Trump, left, dropped a second lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James Tuesday.  (AP)

Trump sued James in November and claimed she abused her position as attorney general to "recklessly injure" him, his family and his businesses.  Trump alleged James was pursuing "a relentless, pernicious, public, and unapologetic crusade" against him "with the stated goal of destroying him personally, financially, and politically."

NEW YORK AG SUES TRUMP OVER FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

In January, Trump voluntarily dismissed that lawsuit.

Trump Tower exterior

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/07/10: Marquee at the main entrance to the Trump Tower building in Manhattan.  (Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Trump was deposed as part of the lawsuit in April for the second time. During that deposition, the former president and 2024 GOP frontrunner, answered questions. The first deposition took place in August, but Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said the investigation is politically motivated and a "witch hunt."

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital politics reporter. You can reach her at Brooke.Singman@Fox.com or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

