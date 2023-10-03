Judge presiding over Trump's Manhattan civil trial exclusively donated to Democrats

New York City Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over former President Trump's civil fraud trial, has exclusively donated to Democrats, according to a report.

Engoron wields unique authority over Trump's civil fraud case. It is a jury-free bench trial, with Engoron overseeing it and ultimately determining its outcome and penalties. New York Attorney General Letitia James wants a $250 million penalty imposed on Trump's businesses after accusing him of fraudulent practices.

Engoron, meanwhile, has shown support for Democrats with his checkbook in the past.

Engoron has given more than $5,000 to Democrats over the past 25 years, the Daily Wire first reported. The money has primarily gone to local committees; his most recent donation from 2018 went to Manhattan Democrats.

The money has also gone to Democrat candidates such as former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, former Gov. David Paterson and other state lawmakers, the publication reported.

And while Trump's case does not have a jury, Engoron previously shared his "controversial" view that he could overrule them based on his emotions, in a video making the rounds on social media.

"Now, I'm going to say something controversial even though I'm being taped," he says in the video that appears to be from eight years ago. "Juries get it wrong a lot – that's my own opinion. I do only civil trials – personal injury cases, contract disputes – but I've had situations where like, 'Oh my – heavens sake. How could they have thought that?'"

"Well, I have a tool that I can deal with that. It's called judgment not withstanding the verdict," he said. "I can say there is no possible way that a reasonable jury would have reached that conclusion. Alright, am I following the law, or am I making the law? OK, I'm following the law. I'm an impartial referee, but it's hard to factor out my own emotions. I have tools."

Trump has dismissed Engoron as a "Democrat" and an "operative" in a brief appearance in front of reporters. Trump stated that "this is a rigged court" in his heated statement. He also aimed at Attorney General Letitia James, labeling her a "radical-left attorney general."

Engoron also smiled and removed his glasses to seemingly pose for cameras filming inside the courtroom, leading to online backlash.

"This New York City judge is a partisan Democrat clown," Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis posted on X. "Disgraceful."

"Just smiling and laughing as they turn our country into a third world banana republic," State Freedom Caucus Network comms director Greg Price said on X.

"Democracy disappearing right before our eyes…," Trump adviser Stephen Miller responded to Price's post.

The New York Office of Court Administration did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

