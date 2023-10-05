FLASHBACK: Letitia James denied 'personal vendetta' against Trump but called him an 'illegitimate president'

New York Attorney General Letitia James once insisted she did not have a "personal vendetta" against former President Trump despite her rhetoric suggesting otherwise.

Trump has waged a war of words with James as she brought a civil lawsuit to trial putting his real estate business empire in legal jeopardy over fraud allegations.

This week James declared, "The Donald Trump show is over. This was nothing more than a political stunt. A fund-raising stop, and now we can continue to go forward with our trial, and we are confident that justice will be served."

Back in August 2019, James dismissed Trump's allegations that her work is part of a "political witch hunt," a "personal vendetta" and that she "campaigned against him," assuring MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, "That is not true."

However, at multiple political rallies, James declared Trump an "illegitimate president."

"His days are numbered!" James shouted to supporters.

At another rally, James told the crowd, "We've got to get ready to mobilize, and we've got to get ready to agitate and irritate until victory is won, but more importantly, until Trump is defeated."

"We will all rise up and resist this man!" James said at a separate event. "We'll bring him down!"

Repeating her "illegitimate" jab against Trump, she once told him, "I'm going to give you the same level of respect that you gave to President Obama, and that is absolutely no respect at all."

In December 2018, after she won her election to attorney general, James said, "We will use every area of the law to investigate President Trump and his business transactions and that of his family as well."

She once led a chance saying "Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!" And another one shouting "lock him up!"

James, a Democrat, brought the lawsuit against Trump last year alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets. James claimed Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, as well as his associates and businesses, committed "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" on their financial statements.

The appellate ruling over the summer dismissed Ivanka Trump as a defendant.

Trump has blasted James for bringing the lawsuit, for the trial not having a jury and New York Judge Arthur Engoron, calling him "corrupt."

FOX News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.