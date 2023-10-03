Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Judge imposes partial gag order in Trump Org. trial blocking parties from verbal attacks against court staff

The judge imposed the gag order after Trump posted about a member of his staff on Truth Social

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman Fox News
Published
Trump’s fraud case is ‘the most ridiculous I’ve ever seen’: Trump attorney Alina Habba Video

Trump’s fraud case is ‘the most ridiculous I’ve ever seen’: Trump attorney Alina Habba

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba joins ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ to discuss his fraud case in New York.

The New York judge presiding over the Trump Organization trial imposed a partial gag order preventing all parties from engaging in any verbal attacks against court staff, after former President Trump criticized a member of the judge’s office on social media.

Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday afternoon issued an order that he said applies to both the defense and New York Attorney General Letitia James' team. The gag order only applies to verbal attacks on staff.

TRUMP CIVIL TRIAL CONTINUES FOR A SECOND DAY IN NEW YORK CITY

Engoron said his order came after a defendant "posted to a social media account a disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff."

Trump, Engoron in court

L - Former President Donald Trump R - New York Judge Arthur Engoron (Fox News)

Engoron added that "personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, not appropriate" and warned they would not be tolerated.

Without naming the former president, Engoron was referring to a now-deleted Trump post on his Truth Social account about Engoron's law clerk Allison Greenfield.

TRUMP JUDGE FACES ONLINE BACKLASH AFTER SMILING, POSING FOR CAMERAS IN COURTROOM: 'PARTISAN DEMOCRAT CLOWN'

Trump posted on Truth Social alleging Greenfield had a relationship with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The post also contained a photo. 

"Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful!" Trump posted. "This case should be dismissed immediately!!" 

Trump deleted the post at the beginning of the lunch recess. 

The order came during the second day of the non-jury, civil trial of the Trump, his family and the Trump Organization stemming from James' lawsuit alleging Trump inflated his assets and committed fraud when building his business empire. 

Trump was present in the lower Manhattan courtroom for both Monday and Tuesday. 

Fox News' Maria Paronich and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

