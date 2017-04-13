Your sex dreams, decoded

Christine Lampard recently revealed that her hubby, Frank, has sex dreams about her sleeping with other men.

While this scorching hot, slumber-time topic seemed surprising, such night-time naughtiness in dreams is fairly common.

Sex dreams reveal lots about your sleeping mind and unconscious thoughts.

Here are six sexy dreams and what they reveal…

1. Exhibitionist sex

Typically you find yourself putting on a sex show.

What it reveals: Obviously this can be classic wish fulfillment and a desire for abandoned sex.

Or you might be feeling neglected in your sex life and crave attention from your partner.

If you have these thoughts, try coaxing your partner into more affection… and then more bedroom action!

Or this dream might reveal you have exhibitionist tendencies.

Maybe you bottle these up during the day – so definitely find a release for them in an exciting hobby.

2. Sex with a boss or workmate that you don’t like or even fancy

These dreams are bewildering! Why would I have hot sex with someone I don’t like or find attractive?

Typically images are of raunchy sex on the desk, in the boardroom, you can’t stop yourself.

What it reveals: Often these are about taking control of a work situation.

They can reflect a power struggle between you and a colleague, and aren’t actually about sex.

Your sleeping mind gives you some control through having sex the way you want it.

3. Gay sex when you’re not gay

As a straight woman it’s surprising – gliding body-to- body with another woman and getting super aroused.

Ditto for a straight man enjoying a gay romp, which can cause anxiety about their sexuality.

What it reveals: Relax, these dreams are usually about curiosity.

Although of course they might reveal bi-curiosity, especially if they’re recurrent dreams.

It’s one way for your subconscious mind to allow you ‘let go’ and do something new.

So you might be bored in your sex life, too.

Check out a sex guide with your partner and each choose something new to try.

4. Hot sex with your ex

Okay, don’t panic that you got frisky with your ex, especially if you have a new partner.

These are extremely common, where your sleeping mind replays sex sessions with your ex. Or puts you in a new scenario with them.

What it reveals: Often these signify you feel nervous in your new life, post-breakup.

So your sleeping mind gives you something familiar and comfortable.

Although if you miss your ex, or it ended badly, it might reveal emotional baggage you haven’t dealt with.

5. Embarrassing sex

Our sleeping minds can be playful.

This may trigger dreams of awkward sexual situations, such as if someone walks in on you masturbating.

What it reveals: If someone walks in on you, it can symbolize you hide some of your personality, that you can be a bit fake.

And if you get caught out in your sex dream, this may point to self-consciousness in the bedroom.

These are wake-up calls to confront insecurities about yourself.

6. S&M sex

Risky, exciting and erotic S&M situations are fairly common (you naughty people).

You may be in charge strutting around in high heels, wielding a whip. Or maybe you’re submissive, tied-up and blindfolded.

What it reveals: Being dominant reveals a need for more control, that you’d relish the chance.

And it can be wish fulfillment for more sexual confidence.

Being submissive can be about letting go sexually, to be teased, even tormented.

It can be playful but if there’s anxiety in the dream, it might reflect you feel too dominated in waking life.

And what about Christine and Frank?

Dreaming your partner has sex with someone else is often about seeing another side to their personality.

Not that you really want to watch them going at it… although you might, it’s called “cuckolded sex.”

Did these tips open your eyes to what these dreams really mean?

