Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Lifestyle Newsletter

The worst foods to buy in the supermarket

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A man stocks drinks in the refrigerated section of a convenience store under a sign that reads "Food Glorious Food."

There are some straightforward ways shoppers can identify ultra-processed foods. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

TOP 3:

HEALTHY CHOICES – Health experts recommend reducing a person's intake of ultra-processed foods. Here are helpful ways to spot these foods where you shop.

THE PEOPLE'S HOUSE – The Office of First Lady Melania Trump announced public White House tours have resumed as she and President Donald Trump returned to the official residence.

KEEP OR TOSS? – Fox News Digital spoke to a food safety expert to find out if it's safe to eat leftovers that have been sitting out at room temperature all night.

Woman takes a selfie while eating pizza

Food should only be kept at room temperature for a certain amount of time. After that, it should be refrigerated.  (iStock)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

STYLE & COMFORT – From everyday wear to winter activities, a great pair of boots can keep you warm and stylish all winter. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

daily crossword puzzle split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Deals