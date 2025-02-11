Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Travel

First lady Melania Trump announces reopening of public White House tours

First lady says she and President Trump 'are honored to continue' the tradition

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
North Carolina family farm to provide White House Christmas tree Video

North Carolina family farm to provide White House Christmas tree

Sam Cartner of Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm in Newland, North Carolina, speaks with Fox News Digital about his family-owned-and-operated farm and how he grew a tree that's to be selected by The White House.

As the Trump Administration transitions back into the White House, public tours have been put on a pause.

The Office of First Lady Melania Trump has announced the tours have resumed, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the first lady and President Donald Trump have returned to the White House.

MELANIA TRUMP'S 'SOFT POWER' ON DISPLAY IN THE WHITE HOUSE: SEE THE PHOTOS

"The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark," said Melania Trump in a press release. 

Full portrait of First Lady Melania Trump

The Office of First Lady Melania Trump announces White House tours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 25. (White House)

"There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House," she said.

MELANIA TRUMP'S LIFE WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: SEE THE PHOTOS

White-House-New-Curator

The White House is photographed from Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. Reopening of public tours was announced on Feb. 12, 2025, as as the first lady and President Donald Trump have returned to the White House. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

"This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

white house tour

"This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year," said First Lady Melania Trump. (The White House)

Public tour requests must be submitted through a Member of Congress, according to National Park Services (NPS).

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

While NPS does not schedule White House tours, it advises submitting tour requests up to three months in advance and no less than 21 days in advance. 

Tourists visit the fence line on the north side of the White House

Visitors can request White House tours through their Member of Congress. ((Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

Tours are self-guided, typically last 45 minutes, and will generally be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday through Saturday (excluding federal holidays or unless otherwise noted).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump inaugural ball

White House tours in Washington, D.C., typically last 45 minutes. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

When possible, public tour hours will be extended based on the official White House schedule.