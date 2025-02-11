First lady Melania Trump announces reopening of public White House tours

As the Trump Administration transitions back into the White House, public tours have been put on a pause.

The Office of First Lady Melania Trump has announced the tours have resumed, starting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, as the first lady and President Donald Trump have returned to the White House.

"The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark," said Melania Trump in a press release.

"There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here, and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House," she said.

"This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe—a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year."

Public tour requests must be submitted through a Member of Congress, according to National Park Services (NPS).

While NPS does not schedule White House tours, it advises submitting tour requests up to three months in advance and no less than 21 days in advance.

Tours are self-guided, typically last 45 minutes, and will generally be available from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday through Saturday (excluding federal holidays or unless otherwise noted).

When possible, public tour hours will be extended based on the official White House schedule.