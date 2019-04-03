World's deepest swimming pool under construction in Poland

At nearly 148 feet deep, a new construction project in Poland is set to beat the record for the world’s deepest swimming pool.

Deepspot, located in Msxczonow, southwest of Warsaw, will be 45 meters deep and hold 8,000 cubic meters of water, also making it the largest swimming pool in the world, according to Deepspot’s Facebook page. It will be equivalent to 27 Olympic-size swimming pools.

The company says the pool will be open to everyone – from beginners to professional divers.

The pool will include an underwater tunnel for spectators and hotel rooms with an underwater view.

Deepspot will surpass the current deepest swimming pool – at 42 meters deep - located in Montegrotto Terme in northern Italy.

The new pool is scheduled to open in August.