Women Around The World Celebrate "Galentine's Day"

Grab your besties, it’s time to celebrate Galentine’s Day!

It's a day for women to celebrate love and friendship with the important gals in their life, and millions are now celebrating across the country. 71 percent of women say most of their close friends are the same gender, according to Pew Reaserch, making Galentine's Day an optimal opportunity to salute sisterhood.

The holiday originated as a sort of joke between friends on the sitcom "Parks And Recreation," with the lead character treating the most important women in her life to a fancy brunch. But "breakfast style" may not be the best way to go with egg prices up 53 percent from last year; however, "The Party Goddess" Marley Majcher says there are other ways you can celebrate female friendships. She explains that "there's so many ways to celebrate Galentine's day that it's really limited only by your imagination."

Don't know where to start? Lean hard into the theme of red and pink, and of course Majcher says no Galentine's gathering is complete without food.

"Even if you're just doing salads or if you're doing brunch at a brunch, then do raspberries and strawberries and kind of have fun with it," she recommends.

Adult beverages are also a big part of the day. Majcher says the one thing you cant skip are sips because it's impossible to toast to your platonic relationships without one.

"For most of us, that would mean a nice alcoholic beverage to relax, but, it doesn't have to be and no matter what, you always wanna make sure you have, of course, non-alcoholic options."

And if there's time, incorporate an activity. "Leaning into trends like red light therapy or like having a mani-pedi, you can also have another activity that's craft based so that everybody's off their phone and also crucial must have a great photo op spot," recommends Majcher.

And if you’re having a hard time finding a hole in your schedule, literally anything can become a Galentine’s Day celebration, even if it’s just grabbing coffee after school drop off or scheduling a meal between meetings.