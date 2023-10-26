Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Newsletter

Woman's home demolished by mistake — plus spider crawls out of TikTok user's ear

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
home demolish split

(Fox 5 Atlanta/Susan Hodgson via AP)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

HOMEOWNER'S HORROR – A Georgia woman returned from vacation to find her Atlanta home completely demolished by mistake. Here's what happened. Continue reading...

CREEPY CRAWLER – A woman has gone viral on TikTok for sharing how a living spider crawled from her ear. Continue reading...

FAMILIAR FACE? – A NASA spacecraft has snapped an image of a "face figure" on Jupiter during a close flyby of the planet. Continue reading...

NASA pictures

NASA caught an image on Jupiter that appears to maybe be a face.  (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/CORBIS/Getty Images)

MAIL CALL – The United States Postal Service has made some changes to its new address policy — and it requires a few extra steps that consumers will not want to miss. Continue reading...

SPOOKY SPACE – A home in the middle of a cemetery is up for sale ahead of Halloween. Continue reading...

QUESTIONS FOR KATIE – Katie Pavlich reveals what she wanted to be when she grew up — and her favorite places in America to visit. Continue reading...

Short Questions with Dana Perino and Katie Pavlich

In this week's "Short questions with Dana Perino," Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich also reveals the most valuable career advice she's ever gotten. (Fox News)

'RIDICULOUS PRICE' – Costco's 157-piece Le Creuset cookware deal has social media users sounding off. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.