Woman's home demolished by mistake — plus spider crawls out of TikTok user's ear

HOMEOWNER'S HORROR – A Georgia woman returned from vacation to find her Atlanta home completely demolished by mistake. Here's what happened. Continue reading...

CREEPY CRAWLER – A woman has gone viral on TikTok for sharing how a living spider crawled from her ear. Continue reading...

FAMILIAR FACE? – A NASA spacecraft has snapped an image of a "face figure" on Jupiter during a close flyby of the planet. Continue reading...

MAIL CALL – The United States Postal Service has made some changes to its new address policy — and it requires a few extra steps that consumers will not want to miss. Continue reading...

SPOOKY SPACE – A home in the middle of a cemetery is up for sale ahead of Halloween. Continue reading...

QUESTIONS FOR KATIE – Katie Pavlich reveals what she wanted to be when she grew up — and her favorite places in America to visit. Continue reading...

'RIDICULOUS PRICE' – Costco's 157-piece Le Creuset cookware deal has social media users sounding off. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

