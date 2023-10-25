Home in the middle of a cemetery is up for sale ahead of the spooky Halloween holiday: See the photos

A spooky new listing will hit the housing market just in time for this year's Halloween celebrations.

A chapel-turned-home will be available for sale in a few weeks — but those interested can get a sneak peek of the chapel-turned-home ahead of the expected bidding war.

The former chapel, located in Rhondda Cynon Taff, Wales, United Kingdom, is on the market for nearly $73,000 — and is in the middle of a cemetery.

A spokesperson for the auction company that has listed the home, Paul Fosh Auctions, told SWNS that the chapel does not include the surrounding graveyard.

"The once-chapel structure offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire a property, which offers scope for development," the company said.

Although the sale does not include the surrounding eerie graveyard, Paul Fosh Auctions said the chapel has been stripped.

There are plans drawn up for a property of either two or three bedrooms, according to the listing.

The chapel also has access to parking for up to four cars — and convenient access to trains nearby as well.

The property goes up for sale on Tuesday, Nov. 7 — and bidding will end on the evening of Nov. 9.

For more information on the property, visit Paul Fosh Auctions for details.

Fox News Digital reached out to Paul Fosh Auction for further comment.

