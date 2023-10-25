Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE

Home in the middle of a cemetery is up for sale ahead of the spooky Halloween holiday: See the photos

The home was once a chapel and sits in the middle of a filled graveyard

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A spooky new listing will hit the housing market just in time for this year's Halloween celebrations.

A chapel-turned-home will be available for sale in a few weeks — but those interested can get a sneak peek of the chapel-turned-home ahead of the expected bidding war. 

The former chapel, located in Rhondda Cynon Taff, Wales, United Kingdom, is on the market for nearly $73,000 — and is in the middle of a cemetery.

RECIPES FOUND ON GRAVESTONES ACROSS COUNTRY BECOME CALIFORNIA WOMAN'S FOCUS: ‘I’M CURIOUS'

A spokesperson for the auction company that has listed the home, Paul Fosh Auctions, told SWNS that the chapel does not include the surrounding graveyard. 

"The once-chapel structure offers a wonderful opportunity to acquire a property, which offers scope for development," the company said. 

home and graveyard

The home is expected to sell for over $70,000 when it hits the auction market on Nov. 7.  (SWNS)

Although the sale does not include the surrounding eerie graveyard, Paul Fosh Auctions said the chapel has been stripped.

There are plans drawn up for a property of either two or three bedrooms, according to the listing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The chapel also has access to parking for up to four cars — and convenient access to trains nearby as well. 

Chapel turned home

The chapel for sale is located in the middle of a graveyard. It potentially can be turned into a house with several bedrooms.  (SWNS)

The property goes up for sale on Tuesday, Nov. 7 — and bidding will end on the evening of Nov. 9. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more information on the property, visit Paul Fosh Auctions for details. 

Spooky graveyard at night

The graveyard (not pictured) is not part of the sale but surrounds the home.  (iStock)

Fox News Digital reached out to Paul Fosh Auction for further comment. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 