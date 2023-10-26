Expand / Collapse search
NASA spacecraft snaps 'face figure' on Jupiter during close flyby of the planet: See the photos

The image seems to have eyes, a nose and a mouth — suggestive of a face

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A recent image taken in space is turning heads and sparking questions. 

On Sept. 7, 2023, NASA’s Juno mission captured an image of an area in one of Jupiter’s northern regions called Jet N7, according to NASA. 

The image, which is of clouds and storms, caught the attention of scientists as they were studying the features.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, JULY 25, 1976, NASA CAPTURES ‘FACE ON MARS’ PHOTO

NASA said that the clouds on Jupiter led scientists to pareidolia — which is the effect "that causes observers to perceive faces or other patterns in largely random patterns."

Citizen scientist Vladimir Tarasov was the one who made the image from the Juno instrument when the spacecraft was about 4,800 miles above Jupiter’s clouds, according to a NASA report. 

Face on Jupiter

The face (pictured here) appears to have eyes, a nose and a mouth.  (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS)

Images show what appears to be a face with two eyes, a nose and a mouth. 

UNDERWATER PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION CROWNS WINNERS AMONG 1,600 PHOTOS: SEE A 3-HEADED HEEL PIC AND MORE

NASA noted that the raw images are available to the public for further evaluation. 

Jupiter

Voyager I took this photo of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot from 20 million miles away. (CORBIS/Getty Images)

Although intriguing, this is not the first time NASA has captured an image of what appears to be a face on a planet. 

In 1976, NASA captured its well-known "Face on Mars" photo — which turned out to be just an ordinary mesa.

The photo was taken by NASA’s Viking 1 spacecraft; in the image, the carving of eyes, a nose and a mouth seem to appear on the planet. 

NASA pictures

NASA caught an image on Jupiter that appears to be a face — maybe. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/CORBIS/Getty Images)

While "scientists figured it was just another Martian mesa, common enough around Cydonia," with some "unusual shadows" — the image caused a bit of a stir among the public. 

A similar image was taken in 2001 with no clouds on Mars to prove that the face once thought to be found was not apparent. 

Fox News Digital's Christine Rousselle contributed reporting. 

