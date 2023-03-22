Woman's hilariously honest obituary for her dad goes viral: 'Equal parts dare devil and lush'

A woman from Georgia has gone viral for the candid and humorous obituary she wrote for her father eight days after his death.

Halliea Milner, the owner of Go With It Farm in Sandy Springs, Georgia, shared a 715-word obituary on Facebook that honored her late father, Kenneth "Kenne" Joseph Pluhar Jr.

Pluhar died on his birthday – March 2 – at the age of 62, according to Milner.

He died "after losing a battle with sepsis" while admitted into an intensive care unit at a local hospital in Alton, Illinois, Milner wrote.

She described her father as an outdoorsy person who was "hard as nails" and "stubborn."

Pluhar’s three true loves were "hunting, fishing and drinking," according to Milner. He also enjoyed listening to country and western music.

"Like every sad cowboy song, he couldn’t stay married, but that didn’t keep him from trying. Again. And again." Milner wrote of her father. "He had a total of 4 legal marriages (and divorces) and one common law marriage under his belt - that we know of."

Milner noted that she is Pluhar’s only known child, and that she too is a mother of one.

Pluhar grew up in Oakridge, Tennessee, and worked as a carpenter.

"Kenne had a green thumb, was outdoorsy and was a skilled carpenter - this meant that he was great at growing his own weed and was champion of ‘hide and seek for $2k a week’ when he worked for the union," Milner wrote. "He actually was a halfway decent carpenter - people bragged about his ‘craftsmanship’ - if you could convince him to show up and work, which most people weren't capable of accomplishing."

Milner wrote that while Pluhar was known to start fights, he had a strong friendship that spanned 50 years.

She noted that her father was "emotionally unavailable and yet overly sensitive, all rolled into one," which Milner considers a "family trait."

Pluhar also liked to tell "a good story," one which includes how he saved a life by being a doomsday prepper, according to Milner.

"Kenne was good at just about anything he tried to be good at and was wicked smart - but that didn’t stop him from trying his best to do absolutely nothing except drink, smoke, and listen to music," Milner wrote.

Pluhar is survived by his father, Kenneth Joseph Pluhar, Sr., his siblings, his daughter, Halliea Milner, his granddaughter and a "plethora of nieces and nephews that he terrorized and traumatized in countless and original manners," his obituary states.

"Truly, it was survivorship when it came to Uncle Kenne," Milner wrote.

Pluhar was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Mckinnon Donnelson, who he called "mommy" until the day he died, according to Milner.

"Proof positive that even the biggest a------- (jerks) have a soft side, you just may have to dig deeper to find it," Milner continued.

Milner’s obituary has gone viral and countless social media users have offered their sympathies in addition to their thoughts on Pluhar’s recapped life.

"This is brilliantly and hilariously written," one Facebook user wrote to Milner.

"Quite the tribute," another user shared. "He clearly had a rather unique place in your life."

"Talk about a GREAT obit. All the grit and grime with sprinkles of love," another user commented. "You truly get a sense of who and what he was all about."

Pluhar’s obituary has been published in local newspapers.

Multiple articles in Psychology Today, a human behavior magazine, state that humor can help people cope with grief and stress.

Milner told local news station Fox 8 Cleveland WJW, which is affiliated with Nexstar KTVI, that it took her about 45 minutes to write her father’s obituary.

The Milner and Pluhar family will host a celebration of life event in the "good old fashioned Kenne way" in Woodriver, Illinois, on Friday, March 24.