‘Smoking hot wife’ writes viral obituary for ‘dead sexy’ husband

For most, death is no laughing matter. However, a Nebraska woman is flipping the script with an uproarious obituary that attributed her husband’s cause of death as being "dead sexy."

"We are not positive, but we think the cause of death was either leukemia or more likely being ‘dead sexy,'" wrote Omaha’s Crystal Sauser, 39, who called herself the "smoking hot wife" in the darkly humorous sendoff to her late hubby and "rockin’ dude" Eric. Her beau officially passed away on Feb. 26 at 43 from a recurrence of leukemia he contracted in 2018.

According to Crystal, Eric hated when she called him "dead sexy" while wheeling him through airports — and the humorous wife even joked with hospice nurses about listing the term as his official cause of death.

If that weren’t hilarious enough, the obit paid homage to Eric’s passions, which were "in this order: his smoking hot wife, his brilliant kids and family, his many friends, the Boston Red Sox" and more.

In fact, "his departure was just in time for him to make his spiritual appearance at every Red Sox spring game," Crystal quipped.

An equally staunch curmudgeon, her dearly departed hubby reportedly hated everything from beets to "turning off the garage light," per the eulogy.

Along with his sardonic former soul mate, the "superdad" leaves behind three children — Amelia, Violet and Benjamin — his parents, Ronnie and Paula Sauser, and his sister Jessica Sauser, according to the obit.

"Eric, we’ve always loved you and miss you already," she wrote in the message, which included an invite to a memorial service in March.

"Admission is free to all who attend this once-in-a-lifetime show for the greatest man on earth," it read. "Following the Service, the family requests jamming out to Ozzy Osborne and raising a cold beer (preferably Busch Light) in celebration of Eric’s life."

And while making cracks about the deceased might seem flippant to some, Crystal said she wanted to show who Eric was "so people knew he wasn’t just some sick dude."

"At the end of the day, my commitment was that I would never stop loving him," she said. "He needed to know it wasn’t materialistic — that I thought he was dead sexy for him, for who he was."

