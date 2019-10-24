Expand / Collapse search
Weddings
Published

Woman rolls into wedding anniversary party in balloon

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
No one can say this bride didn’t arrive in style.

A woman in Nigeria recently shocked guests as she rolled into her tenth wedding anniversary party in a giant, clear, bubble-style balloon.

Reverence and Joseph Efoma-Oruerio fêted with family and friends in the city of Warri, celebrating ten years of marriage, Metro reported on Monday.

The 35-year-old bride, who works as an event planner, successfully caught the guests off-guard as she arrived at the bash in a giant $500 balloon.

"The idea came from watching my kids playing in the pool with a balloon. I started thinking of how a bride could make an entrance into her wedding in a balloon,” Reverence said. “I searched online for life-size balloons and eventually bought one from Dubai for $500.”

Fortunately for her husband, Reverence later exited the bubble-like balloon to enjoy the celebrations.

Fortunately for her husband, Reverence later exited the bubble-like balloon to enjoy the celebrations. (Caters News Agency)

“It was the first time the guests saw a bride in a balloon, they screamed so much with excitement," she gushed. "It was the highlight of the event."

Fortunately for her husband, Reverence later exited the bubble-like balloon to enjoy the celebrations.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak