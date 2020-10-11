Woman in wedding dress ambushes boyfriend at work and demands they get married 'right now' in viral video

People usually don’t go to work on the day of their wedding. Also, they usually know it’s their wedding day.

Video of a woman seemingly surprising her boyfriend while he’s at work with a wedding recently went viral. According to the footage, the bride-to-be simply showed up while her (maybe) fiancé was in the middle of his shift at Target. Based on his reaction, he seemed to have no idea.

According to the post on TikTok, the footage was filmed at a Target in Las Vegas. In the first video, a woman wearing a wedding dress can be seen wandering the store with a man in a priest’s outfit, another woman and a man filming on his camera phone.

In the second video, which has gone viral, the bride-to-be has seemingly found her boyfriend (in the Halloween aisle). As onlookers gather, she demands that he put a ring on her finger.

At one point, she states, “We’re getting married right now or I’m leaving, I’m out.” She explains that she brought a pastor and the woman with her is her maid of honor.

Later in the video, the bride-to-be notices people watching and says, “Hi guys, I’m just finally making him commit.” As the couple walks off, the potential groom-to-be seemingly says, “Could somebody have told me?”

It’s unclear from the footage if the stunt was serious or if it was some sort of prank. On Reddit, many users questioned how the bride-to-be would have obtained a marriage license (although, in Las Vegas, it is possible to get a license and legally married all in the same day).

Since being posted, however, the second video has been viewed over 5.2 million times.