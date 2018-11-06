Woman uses Tinder dating app to campaign for Democrats: 'It’s better than being on Tinder for real purposes'

If you swipe right on this woman, you could get a date — to the voting booth.

A New Yorker is using Tinder to persuade people in swing states to vote Democrat in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Jen Winston, a 30-year-old writer, signed up for Tinder Plus in October and matched with a bachelor named Spencer in Georgia. Spencer, however, immediately questioned why he matched with someone “so far away,” according to a conversation Winston posted on Twitter.

“Absence makes the heart grow fonder,” she responded and asked if he was voting for Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia.

Winston’s stunt on the dating app is called “Tinder Banking,” a spin on “phone banking” where political campaigners call strangers to ask about who they’re voting for.

While many millennials are turning to dating apps to canvass for their preferred candidates, according to The Washington Post, a Tinder spokesperson said the practice is against community guidelines.

Winston, who runs feminist Instagram account Girl Power Supply, said she’s not being paid for her stumping and finds it “fun.”

“It’s better than being on Tinder for real purposes right now,” she told Insider.

Winston initially used Tinder to match with people in cities where she was traveling for work, according to Insider. But when she discovered the dating app’s “Plus” feature, a $9.99 monthly membership fee that lets users match with people in different locations, she realized she could use it to canvass for blue candidates.

While she doesn’t put her voting preferences in her profile, she said she hasn’t matched with any Republican voters.

This isn’t the first time politics has entered the dating game. In June, New York congressional candidate Suraj Patel created fake profiles on Tinder, Grindr and Bumble to gain supporters before losing the Democratic primary.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post.