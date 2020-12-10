Woman sues boyfriend for failing to propose after 8 years of dating

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

A Zambian woman took her beau to court for failing to pop the question after eight years of dating, though the judge ruled that all’s fair in love and war.

Gertrude Ngoma of Ndola got so fed up that her longtime love, Herbert Salaliki, hadn’t proposed — after previously promising they’d get engaged — that she recently took her man to court, Mwebantu reports. The couple have been dating for nearly a decade, and share a child together.

“Your honor, he has never been serious that is why I bought him to court because I deserve to know the way forward and my future with him,” she reportedly complained. In another shot to the heart, Ngoma alleged that Salaliki had been texting another woman, too.

Making his own case, Salaliki argued that his partner never paid attention to him because she lived with her parents, straining their communication. The 28-year-old man claimed he did want to marry his 26-year-old girlfriend, but he wasn’t in the financial position to afford a wedding, per Tuko.

Despite the plaintiff’s plea, judge Evelyn Nalwize told Ngoma there wasn’t much she could do because she was not legally wed to her beau.

Nalwize, the presiding magistrate, instead advised the woman to sue for breach of marriage contract and further advised her that the court could not do anything because there was no marriage, even though a dowry was paid.

The story caused a sensation when it hit the newspaper’s Facebook page, with thousands of commenters sharing advice from the heart.

“Ladies a serious man cannot take more than a year to figure out if you are the one,” one critic clapped. “Learn to spot time wasters.”

‘Why [was she] staying 8 years? The woman was not serious as well,” another echoed.

Swerving Cupid’s arrow, another jokester hoped his own girlfriend wouldn’t see the headline – or he’d be in similar trouble.

“Aaaaa I think I will be sued too, I pray she doesn't see this,” he teased.

