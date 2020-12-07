Tinder reveals most popular trends, songs in its 2020 ‘Year in Swipe’

While the coronavirus pandemic has hindered a fair amount of in-person dates, Tinder users have kept on swiping, according to the app’s newly released “Year in Swipe 2020” report.

In its data-backed findings, Tinder suggests that Gen Z “never stopped dating” and instead discovered creative ways to stay connected with their potential matches, which included updating their profile bios and sending direct messages.

From trending topics to the most popular song choices, Tinder users chose to put their interests at the forefront for everyone on the app to see.

Top 10 trending topics on Tinder in 2020

In the last 12 months, Tinder users have been on the dating app to share their interests and other topics they’re most passionate about. This includes social or political movements, pop culture references and humor.

Here are the 10 biggest trending topics that took over the app in 2020, according to Tinder analytics.

1. Black Lives Matter: Tinder users mentioned Black Lives matter on their profile 55 times more in 2020 than they did in the previous year, internal data shows. Tinder notes there was a significant increase among its users in June.

2. Pandemic pick-up lines: Tinder users began to add pick-up lines to their profiles that reference the pandemic in March, according to the dating app. One-liners like “Quarantine & Chill” and “Wash your hands so you can come hold mine” became popular.

3. TikTok: Tinder notes that its users have started to add links to their TikTok accounts on their dating profiles. The trend grew with TikTok mentions going up 8-fold in 2020 and reportedly peaking in May.

4. Face masks: Aside from making flirty jokes about the pandemic, Tinder users appear to have taken personal protective equipment seriously with mentions of face masks going up 10 times in 2020 compared to last year.

5. Carole Baskin: “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin became a popular mention after Netflix dropped its limited docuseries in late March.

6. Voting: Tinder users made sure to mention the word “vote” or shared a similar message that encouraged others to vote on their dating profiles. The dating platform’s data shows that mentions doubled in time for the presidential election.

7. Animal Crossing: The popular video game Animal Crossing helped daters find their socially-distanced match in 2020. Tinder says mentions of the top-trending game peaked in May.

8. Shrug emojis: Out of the hundreds of emojis Tinder users could choose from their smart devices, the shrug emoji was the most used on the dating app.

9. WAP: Cardi B’s hit song “WAP” made an impact on Tinder when it first released in August with users making references to the acronym or sharing TikTok challenges.

10. Tinder’s Passport feature: With much of the world shut down or restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic, some Tinder users have shelled out cash to use the app’s premium Passport feature, which allows users to set their location to another zip code or country for matches. Sixteen percent of Tinder users have reportedly utilized this feature and in April usage was up 7 times what Tinder recorded the previous year.