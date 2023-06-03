Woman 'shocked' to learn of mother's hunting past when she sees photo of mom holding a rifle

A woman in her late 20s has learned a truth about her mother from years ago that she finds disturbing — and shared that she is "genuinely shocked" about her mother's hunting past.

She even chose to challenge her mother about it today.

Sharing the story on social media, the woman, who said she is 27, wrote on Reddit that her mother "used to be a film and TV actress mainly in the 1970s and 1980s."

She said that most of her mom's roles "were mainly as a pleasant, polite, wholesome woman/girl."

The woman revealed that in some of her mother's roles, she was "really in tune with nature and loving animals."

She went on, "In one of her movies, she's [shown as] anti-hunting and has a little speech to another character [about] how she doesn't want her son raised in a world where violence is normalized (as with hunting)."

The woman on Reddit continued, "I really liked her in that movie and I also like … digging into her past and finding out new stuff about her, like articles and interviews."

She said her mother "wasn't really famous as an actress, but she did have some significant roles and I like learning more in my spare time."

"In the article … it said she loves hunting foxes with her dad."

Said the woman in her post, "I found an old article from the late 1960s when she was 14 or 15 about how she was starting modeling and talking about her aspirations to be an actress. In the article, the bit that has stuck with me was [the] part where it said she loves hunting foxes with her dad."

Added the woman, "It was accompanied by two photos of her — one of her in a forest with a hunting rifle, presumably tracking a fox, and the other was a photo of her with a full smile with the rifle in her hands."

Wrote the young woman further, "This really caught off me [in] left field and I was genuinely just shocked. She's never told me about this and I could have never expected it."

The woman did not leave it there.

As she shared with others online, "I decided to phone her about it. I mentioned finding the article, which she was very positive in response to. Then I mentioned the hunting photos — and she was really dismissive about it, not apologetic at all."

The woman went on, "I asked her does she not feel guilty about it or embarrassed and she just shrugged it off saying it was a long time ago, and she's obviously not a poacher."

"Am I in the wrong for being upset about this?"

Said the woman, "I replied how shocked I was over this, especially with how most of her roles depict her, and I was a little cross about it."

The young woman went on in her post, "She got defensive and made this remark trying to say I'm being sexist because I'm shocked she wasn't doing typical English girl stuff in the 1960s and I should grow up."

The woman continued, "I responded, saying, ‘I doubt many kids in the 1960s were hunting foxes.’"

Added the woman, "She gave a quick goodbye and hung up."

The woman then asked others, "Am I in the wrong for being upset about this?"

Fox News Digital reached out on the mother-daughter standoff to a clinical psychologist for insight.

New York City-based Dr. Jayme Albin, PhD, said, "There is truth to the saying, ‘If you go digging, be prepared for what you will find.’"

She added to Fox News Digital about the personal drama, "Everyone has a past, even parents — and that includes personal experiences that may or may not reflect a child's vision of them or their present-day persona."

"Perhaps there is a sensitive reason that she never shared this with you."

Said Dr. Albin as well, "It seems like this person has built a [truth] about her mother as a young person based on the images of her acting, not by actually asking her about her past."

Advised the psychologist directly to the young woman about her mother, "Try asking her about her past experiences. Perhaps there is a sensitive reason that she never shared this with you."

A father of four in New York who has hunted before said of the drama, "There's a big difference between domestic animals and animals that are hunted throughout this country. Hunters respect the animals, even the ones they kill — they show respect for them. Wild animals can be a food source."

He also said, "Why is the woman judging her mother this way?"

Plenty of people on Reddit — more than 2,000 — reacted to the post and some 1,400 people shared comments about it.

One commenter — who earned 13,000 "upvotes" for this reaction — told the young woman, "You're the [a--hole], but not because hunting is bad or whatever. Because you looked at her acting roles and presumed that must be how she is."

Added this person, "It’s called acting for a reason. Why are you getting mad at her for having hobbies that differ from her roles?"

Wrote another person, striking a similar note, "She was 14 [at the time of her fox hunting] and doing a bonding activity with her dad — I'm sure he's gone now and she probably has some wonderful memories of them spending time together."

Yet another individual shared these thoughts: "I hate to be the one to break this to you, but your mom was an actress. Actors read from a script. The words they say and the actions they take on screen are not their personalities."

This individual went on, "If your mom hunted in her past and never mentioned it, it's likely because she moved on from that part of her past and it simply is not important to her. I actually feel bad for your poor mother who raised a child incapable of distinguishing between reality and make-believe."

"I hunt foxes and I'm not apologetic about it. You can yell at me all you want and I still won't be apologetic."

Another commenter was far blunter.

"I hunt foxes and I'm not apologetic about it. You can yell at me all you want and I still won't be apologetic. The only thing you'll accomplish is making me dislike you further."

Said still another, "I do not like hunting but I do NOT think [people] should be apologetic because [they] do."

This person added, "I find it immensely irritating to police someone's feelings like that and [to be] clutching my pearls if they dare not regret doing what I don't like."

Another commenter said, "Are you kidding me. Being angry about something that happened over 60 years ago — when she was barely old enough to think for herself. Absolute joke."

A different commenter shared this perspective: "Hunting isn't your thing, which is your prerogative, but it was an activity that your mom had with her father. You are transferring yours and maybe today's beliefs to something in the past — in this case the 1960s. Different time frames, different thought processes and different activities that you're judging."

Said the same person, "Your mom has every right to look back at it fondly. Stop being all high and mighty with your perspective. It's going to be different than your mom's."

Another person put it this way: "Your mom has absolutely NOTHING to apologize for. Are you always so ridiculously judgmental???"