Woman dubbed 'Kate Moss of hand modeling' can make over $6G a day

She’s got the upper hand! One London-based woman nicknamed the “Kate Moss” of the hand modeling industry has opened about her unusual job, revealing that she can make over $6,000 in a single day of work and that she’s insured her hands for $2.4 million.

With over two decades of experience up her sleeve, Nina Taylor is opening up about her lucrative gig in a new documentary premiering Wednesday night on the U.K.’s Channel 5, The Sun reports.

“Being just hands means being anonymous, there’s no conflict of interest,” Taylor said in the upcoming flick. “You can work on all these different brands, you’re working every single day. You’re double-booked, triple-booked. That all adds up.”

FOREVER 21 BLASTED FOR SENDING ATKINS DIET BARS WITH PLUS-SIZE CLOTHING ORDERS

According to the outlet, the model’s flawless fingers have stood in for Demi Moore, Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson, while the Daily Mail claims Taylor has been a “hand double” for Heidi Klum, Georgia May Jagger and even the real Kate Moss in various campaigns.

Beyond Hollywood, Taylor’s hands have also modeled for Chanel, Fendi and Tom Ford.

Nevertheless, the woman says that success in the ever-harsh modeling industry takes discipline in navigating everyday life.

“If I wanted to do gardening I wouldn’t be able to, or play the guitar,” she told the Sun. “I have developed techniques like opening cans and stuff like that.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“There’s a certain skill required for [hand modeling], you’ve got to be really precise, you have to hold really still, it’s a precision work and that comes with experience,” Taylor continued.

The successful model says that she can net over $6,000 from a single day’s work and that her handsome hands are insured for over $2.4 million, as per the Sun.

Meanwhile, the top model says that her expert handiwork isn’t unreasonably priced.

“I could spend all day on set just doing one shot that takes a few seconds, I am a lot cheaper to book than Kate Moss” Taylor joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP