Woman discovers her pet dog has been blind his entire life and she never noticed

Some animals are really amazing.

A woman in the United Kingdom says that she was shocked to discover that her beloved pet dog was totally blind and had been his entire life. According to her, she had been living with the animal for almost a year and hadn’t noticed the his condition.

Jane Downes says that her Border Collie Dave didn’t seem to have any trouble seeing at all, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. She says that Dave never seemed to struggle walking and would even step around puddles.

"No one's got any answers. It's just a conundrum," she told SWNS. "It's just really strange. He's a blind dog that can see. Maybe it's a sixth sense, who knows? He had everyone fooled - even me as his owner I was fooled for nine months."

Downes says she adopted Dave from an animal rescue back in 2020 and that he "jumped into the back of the car" without any apparent issues. While some people noticed that Dave’s eyes seemed to be a bit weird, Downes says she just thought he had beautiful eyes.

"On a couple of occasions he walked into things but I put that down to him being a sheepdog who more than likely lived in a barn rather than a house," she explained. "He wouldn't put a foot wrong. He would come back when you called him."

It wasn’t until someone noticed Dave stumble over a step at a pet shop that somebody suggested to Downes that Dave might have sight issues. After taking him to a vet, it was discovered that he was completely blind.

Not only that, but his retinas had never fully developed. He had been unable to see since birth.

Downes says she spoke with David Williams, a top veterinary ophthalmologist from Cambridge University. He described Dave’s ability to move around the world without bumping into anything as a "medical mystery."