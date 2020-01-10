Woman claims dog was crushed to death during PetSmart grooming appointment: 'She wasn't just a pet'

A heartbroken Nevada woman claims her dog mysteriously died during a routine grooming appointment at PetSmart, believing that her pup was crushed to death under a grooming table.

A few days after Christmas, Vikki Seifert took her 2-year-old bulldog, Minni, to the pet-supply shop’s location at North 5th Street and 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Fox 5 KVVU-TV reports.

AOC IN PETA DOGHOUSE AFTER ADOPTING PUREBRED FRENCH BULLDOG INSTEAD OF SETTING EXAMPLE WITH RESCUE PUP

But just 13 minutes after she dropped off Minni for a bath and nail trim at 6:30 p.m., Seifert says that the dog was dead.

The woman explained that her bulldog’s PetSmart appointments were usually quick, so she walked around the store in the meantime — but immediately knew something was wrong when she saw staffers run to the grooming area.

“I ran in there. When I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table,” Seifert told KVVU. “They said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone.”

Demanding answers, Seifert claims that the PetSmart employees could not provide a clear explanation for the accident.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the North Las Vegas woman, the grooming table was unplugged — a possible reason why it couldn’t be raised off the animal.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table,” she alleged. “It was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her. And then with it being unplugged, there was no way to raise it.”

When reached for comment, a PetSmart spokesperson described the incident as a “tragic accident” and confirmed that an investigation has since been launched.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened,” a representative for the retailer told KVVU.

“We have been in constant contact with the pet parent since this occurred and will continue to do everything we can to help support her during this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

Seifert, meanwhile, argues that that the details aren’t adding up.

“What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice where the dog was? Why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed in 13 minutes?” she wondered. “They told me my dog was dead by 6:43 p.m. I dropped her off at 6:30 p.m"

Seifert is now waiting on the results of Minni’s autopsy report. She also hopes to have the surveillance footage of the incident reviewed as she considers filing a lawsuit.

“People’s pets are their family members," Seifert said. "She wasn't just a pet."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for PetSmart was not immediately available to offer further comment.