Woman calls out clothing size discrepancies in positive Instagram post

A woman has revealed the outrageous difference in sizing between high street stores after buying three pairs of jeans from Zara, Topshop and ASOS.

Fashion fan Becki, from Leeds, took to Instagram where she shared her shopping struggles, claiming she has “no words.”

The blogger shared three photos of her wearing jeans from each of the shops. The size 8 pair from ASOS fit snuggly while the size 10 from Topshop were “roomy” but bizarrely the largest pair were the worst fit.

Becki struggled to get the Size 12 Zara jeans over her thighs and shared a snap with her Instagram followers in a hope to discourage them from fixating on sizes.

Captioning her post, she wrote: “CLOTHES ARE MADE TO FIT YOUR BODY, NEVER CHANGE YOUR BODY TO FIT THE CLOTHES! Sizing. Specifically high street sizing. I have no words.”

“Sizing is not an exact science (especially in fast fashion) and you absolutely cannot attach your self-worth to the number on the label because you're setting yourself up to fail!

“I mean, look!!! The white jeans are a size 8 - a little snug yes, but on. The black ones are a size 10, roomy, comfortable and make me feel great. The blue ones, the ones that I couldn't even get over my [butt] (see final photo for all that booty!!!) are a size 12.”

“Is there any wonder no one knows what size they are?!”

“This to me is madness and if I wasn't as comfortable in my own body and my own skin as I am, these jeans would make me feel rubbish, worthless, fat and the list goes on.”

“I am begging you all, PLEASE do not let the clothes define how you feel about yourself,” she continued. “You are more than a size label. You are more than those jeans that don't quite fit right. And if something doesn't fit you please remember that there is NOTHING wrong with your body and EVERYTHING wrong with the clothes.”

Becki went on to acknowledge that while she accepts there is a small difference in sizing between brands she “cannot comprehend a world where a size 12 pair of jeans are SMALLER than a size 8 pair of jeans?!?”

Her followers applauded her post, thank her for the positive reminder.

“This is such a good reminder! Thank you gal!” one commented.

“Thank you for sharing this lovely - I think so many people need to hear it” agreed another, with a third adding, “Great post…bonkers sizing. Well done you.”

